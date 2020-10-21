MCBAIN — McBain took care of business, quickly beating Northern Michigan Christian 25-3, 25-17, 25-17 in a Highland Conference volleyball match Tuesday,
We came out very relaxed but confident tonight," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "I thought we did a really good job in the firt game of serving strong to try and disrupt NMC's offense. I know they have some solid hitters and can get hot, so we were trying to avoid that.
"This was a good match for us to work on some of those technical things and timing issues that we have been having. I was really impressed with the hustle and aggressive play of Kayda Cotter at the net and Karri Hamilton defensively. We have a lot of players who can make big plays at times and that really gets the team going."
Gabi VerBerkmoes paced the Ramblers with six kills, two blocks and four aces while Linde VanderVlucht had five kills, three blocks, two digs and an assist. Analeise Fredin dished out 17 assists, a kill and five aces on 22 of 23 serving.
It was a rough night for NMC.
"We definitely did not play up to our potential," NMC coach Anna Veldink said. "We had a rough start with serve-receive and we just weren't applying what we've been practicing."
Megan Bennett had four kills and a block while Alaina Rozeveld added six digs and two aces. Maggie Yount had four assists.
McBain hosts Evart on Thursday while NMC is at Beal City with Roscommon on Oct. 27.
Manton sweeps Evart
MANTON — Manton scored a 25-22, 25-8, 25-15 win over Evart in a Highland match.
"Tonight was a solid team effort," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "The girls all stepped up and played well together.
"We have been working on mental toughness and it was nice to see them play more consistent and finish strong. Our offense was much better tonight. The girls showed a lot of improvement taking bigger and smarter swings."
Ashley Bredahl had two aces and 11 digs; Autumn Sackett an ace and three digs; Aysia Taylor six aces, four kills, 28 assists and five digs; Billie Brickheimer three kills, a block and an assist; Brylie Greter four digs; Hannah Clark a kill and a dig; Kailey Fredette four digs; Lauren Wilder one ace, three kills and 11 digs; Leah Helsel six klls and 15 digs; Megan Moffit an ace, 18 kills, a block and 12 digs; Morgan Shepler an ace, a kill, a block and seven digs; and Taryn Regnerus two digs.
Manton is at Pine River on Thursday.
Bucks fall short
ROSCOMMON — Pine River dropped a 26-24, 25-19, 25-12 decision to Roscommon in a Highland match.
"We played a great first game tonight but just couldn’t finish," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "After that set, we just had too many errors and we lost our aggressiveness.
"We found ourselves with the mentality of playing not to lose instead of playing to win. We will continue to work hard in practice and focus on the small things."
Mesick scores a win
MESICK — Mesick beat Lake Leelanau St. Mary's 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 in a non-league match.
Lexy Abraham had an ace, 13 assists and six kills; Kelsey Quiggin seven kills and five digs; Trinity Harris two aces and kills; Grace Quiggin six kills; Kaylee O'Neill 18 digs, an assist and a kill; Grace Hawk an ace and nine assists; Shannyn Spencer three blocks and three kills.
