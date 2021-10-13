MCBAIN — Another step in the right direction.
McBain stayed unbeaten in Highland Conference volleyball play as it beat Northern Michigan Christian 25-14, 25-15, 25-21 on Tuesday.
“Tonight was pretty solid for the most part,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “I thought our serving was pretty tough, and our attacking/offense was varied enough to keep NMC on its toes.
“They were really able to step up their defense in set three and we struggled with finishing a point. There were quite a few balls that I thought would for sure be down and done, but somehow they were able to get it up for a play. Fortunately for us, we were able to do the same on a few occasions and turn it around when we needed to.
“As we close in on the last few matches of conference play, that pressure will increase, but from what I have seen from these girls, they stay pretty calm in those pressure situations.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes led the way with 13 kills, two blocks, six digs and an ace while Emma Schierbeek added 11 kills, seven digs and an ace. Analiese Fredin dished out 34 assists, four kills, a block, three digs and an ace on 100 percent serving.
McBain (25-4-1 overall, 12-0 Highland) hosts Lake City on Thursday.
Paige Ebels led NMC offensively with six kills while Mabel Yount had five. Maggie Yount had three blocks and dished out 11 assists while Megan Bennett added two blocks. Jada VanNoord had an ace while Sol Pacheco had 16 digs and Ebels had 11.
“This was a tough match mentally and physically because we had to adjust to a quicker pace,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We kept up with them toward the end by working for every point and being strategic with our plays, but we couldn’t take the win.”
The Comets host Houghton Lake in their Dig Pink match on Thursday and will donate proceeds from the event to a local family battling childhood cancer.
MANTON — Manton celebrated its seniors and beat Evart 25-12, 25-16, 25-13 in a Highland match.
“Tonight was senior night and we were very proud to acknowledge what Megan, Hannah and Kailey have done for our program over the last four years,” Manton coach Nikki Helsel said. “We will miss them on the court next year and are excited for the mark that they will leave this year.
“Evart was scrappy and tough on serve-receive. Our offense responded aggressively and I was happy with how hard they went after the ball. We served well, too. It’s our goal to keep pushing our play harder and faster with our eyes on a strong finish in the conference.”
Adrianna Sackett had an ace, six kills, a block and three digs while Ashley Bredahl had two aces, a kill, 24 assists and a dig. Emma Ruppert had four aces, two assists and two digs while Hannah Clark added two kills, two assists and a dig.
Kailey Fredette had nine digs while Lauren Wilder had an ace, 10 kills, a block and nine digs. Leah Helsel had seven kills and 15 digs while Megan Moffit had two aces, 18 kills, two blocks, nine assists and seven digs. Morgan Shepler added two aces, four kills, a block and four digs.
Manton (28-11) hosts Roscommon on Thursday.
PENTWATER — Mesick scored a 25-18, 25-13, 10-25, 25-13 win over Pentwater in a West Michigan D Conference match.
“Overall, we played well on the road,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “We got down in the third set and couldn’t get it together, but I’m very proud of how the girls responded in the fourth set.
“We need to keep working on the communication and energy level.”
Kelsey Quiggin had six kills, six aces, two assists and 18 digs while Lexy Abraham had a block, two aces, three kills and 15 assists. Grace Hawk had an ace and 10 digs while Kaylee Carson added eight kills and 16 digs.
Shannyn Spencer had three blocks, an ace and four kills while Harmony Harris had four aces, three assists and a kill. Maddy Spoor added four aces while Ty Burfield had five digs.
BEAL CITY — Lake City dropped a tight 27-25, 13-25, 15-25, 30-28, 15-9 decision to Beal City in a Highland match.
“We were hoping to continue our play from taking first at the Mancelona tournament this past weeked,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “Unfortunately, too many unforced errors and communication errors cost us.
“I have a great group of girls and I know we will be turing this around (Wednesday) at practice to prepare ourselves for McBain.”
Marisa Manganello dished out 28 assists while Emily Urie had four kills and five assists. Chloe Bisballe had 11 digs, 11 kills, four blocks and four assists while Mackenzie Bisballe had 21 kills, seven digs, 14 assists and six blocks.
Kaylee Keenan had six digs; Kasey Keenan 11 kills, six digs and two blocks; Jessica Allen nine digs; Haylee Parniske five kills, two blocks and four assists; Jenna Harris 13 digs; Grace Richards four kills; Abby Holt a kill; and Helen Brown two assists.
LEROY — Pine River dropped a 21-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-19 match to Highland foe Roscommon.
“Tonight was the first time in a while that we played a consistent game,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “We stayed in each game because of our aggressive serving and our aggressive play at the net.
“We worked as a complete team from beginning to end. Even though we lost, we played a ton better and that’s a step in the right direction.”
FREMONT — Cadillac had a strong night as it beat Fremont 62-30 in a girls’ swim meet Tuesday.
“The team’s depth was displayed tonight, as many events saw the swimmers placing in first and second,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said.
“It is a testament to the team that not only can they swim all the events, but can do each well.
“Morgan Seelye showed her fortitude by swimming four of the last five events earning points individually, and for her relay.”
Karis Bachman took first in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:31.26 while Averee Heuker was second at 2:44.07. Brie Leesch took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:43.94 while Kenna Booher was second in 3:03.68.
Ella Boland was first in the 50 freestyle in 28.09 seconds while Stella Balcom was second at 28.63. Leesch was first in the 100 butterfly in 1:15.11 while Jessie Wetherell was second in 1:24.35.
Bachman was first in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.46 and Balcom was second at 1:04.82 while Booher took second in the 500 freestyle in 7:05.09 and Seelye was third at 7:49.12.
Boland took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:12.86 and Heuker was second in 1:34.59 whil Katie Graham also took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:31.58.
The foursome of Boland, Bachman, Leesch and Balcom took first in the 200 medley relay while Wetherell, Graham, Booher and Karly Castle took second. Leesch, Boland, Bachman and Balcom took first in the 200 freestyle relay while Booher, Wetherell, Graham and Castle took second in the 400 freestyle relay.
Cadillac hosts Fremont on Thursday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian wrapped up its season with a 9-2 win over PineView Homes of Evart.
Brady Johnston, Mateo Powell, Spencer Bartlett, Brady Fekete and Peyton Shaffer scored first-half goals for the Patriots while Peyton Nickel and Johnston split time in goal.
Nickel, Nick VandenBerg, Seth Wanner and Joe Johnston scored in the second half.
Heritage Christian finishes its season at 2-6-2.
