BEAL CITY — McBain bounced back from a tough loss to Evart on Wednesday to beat Beal City 71-34 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
The Ramblers were up 23-8 after the first quarter and 40-15 at halftime.
"This was a good bounce-back game for us," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "We came out with high energy and played well.
"The kids were focused and locked in so it's a great way to be going into districts."
Leah Neverth paced McBain with 14 points while Emma Schierbeek had 13 and Olyvia Nederhood scored 10.
McBain is at Lake City in a Division 3 district contest on Wednesday.
Marion tops Crossroads
MARION — Marion wrapped up second place in the West Michigan D Conference behind Walkerville as it beat Big Rapids Crossroads 42-22 on Thursday.
The Eagles trailed 7-6 after the first quarter but were up 21-10 at halftime and 30-18 going into the fourth quarter.
"It was a good overall team win," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "We controlled the boards and played good defense."
Isabell Bontekoe paced Marion with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Lexi Salisbury added nine points.
The Eagles (15-5 overall) are at Northern Michigan Christian in a Division 4 district contest on Monday.
Mesick scores a win
PENTWATER — Mesick wrapped up its regular season with a 45-32 win over Pentwater in a WMD contest.
The Bulldogs were up 13-7 after the first quarter and 21-16 at halftime. It was 39-22 going into the fourth quarter.
"The girls played a really strong defensive game," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "We had a big third quarter this time instead of coming out flat."
Elizabeth Hamilton paced Mesick with 15 points while Jillian Hillier scored 12.
The Bulldogs face Onekama or Brethren in a Division 4 district contest Wednesday at Brethren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.