The McBain Fastpitch men’s softball team recently took part in the annual state tournament, taking home a 3-2 record and a third-place finish in this year’s event.
In the state of Michigan, Men’s Fastpitch is classified B, C, D and E, with class B being the highest classification. McBain competed at the class C level this year at the annual tournament, which was located in Holland.
“The tournament was really balanced this year,” said McBain’s manager, Bryan Diemer, “We ran into some really good teams, and were able to send a few of them home.
“Unfortunately, we came up short of winning the whole tournament, which is always the ultimate goal.”
McBain faced off against Level Up Fitness from Midland on Friday night and suffered an 11-1 mercy-shortened defeat.
Bryan Diemer took the loss, giving up 12 hits and striking out two batters. McBain only mustered 3 total hits in the contest, with Diemer collecting two of them and Joe Diemer tallying the other.
“We came out flat, right from the start of the game,” said Diemer. “I didn’t have my A-game and got hit around in the first inning and our bats never came alive, which is usually our calling card.”
Finding itself in unfamiliar territory in the loser’s bracket, McBain squared off against the Ange Law Rebels from Port Huron on Saturday morning. After some intermittent weather delays, McBain found itself down 7-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.
A single by Trent Mulder, followed by back-to-back walks, set the stage for Coleman Bassett, who laced a line drive to right field, scoring two for the walk-off winner.
“That was a great game, back-and-forth, and against a really good opponent,” Diemer said of the game. “We did not expect to face The Rebels in the loser’s bracket game and knew it would be a battle. They dropped down from B and have had success there in recent years. We didn’t want to get sent home early and were fortunate enough to pull out the win.”
Bryan Diemer paced McBain with two hits, including a home run, while Carson Bassett and Jon Ouwinga also homered.
Devin Morris doubled, while Joe Diemer had two hits. Trent Mulder and Coleman Bassett each had hits as well both in the aforementioned seventh inning. Brandon Blaskowski pitched a complete game on the mound, giving up seven hits and striking out three Rebel batters.
The win moved McBain on to play Smalltown Fastpitch from Benton Harbor, winning a slugfest by the eventual score of 15-9.
Carson Bassett set the pace at the plate with a home run and a triple, while Jon Ouwinga doubled twice. Devin Morris had two hits, including a home run; Bryan Diemer had three hits including a double and his brother Matt Diemer also collected three hits. Trent Mulder and Joe Diemer also had hits. Brandon Blaskowski gave up 13 hits in the win while striking out four.
“Our bats really came alive after starting the tournament relatively cold,” said Diemer. “We had things going our way offensively, which was good because they scored a lot of runs as well. We needed things to go our way in order to pull out the win.”
The win moved McBain on to play Priority Mortgage from Grand Rapids in Saturday’s night cap. McBain was able to pull off a 9-8 victory, getting the final batter to fly out with the tying run on third base.
“This was another back-and-forth game that didn’t allow for anyone to relax,” commented Diemer. “This was actually a rematch from last year’s tournament when we faced them twice. Every game has been close, but we have been fortunate to be on the winning end of those games.”
Carson Bassett and Devin Morris each collected two hits including a double apiece, while Kenny Papes also had two hits and Michael Heuker doubled. Bryan Diemer also had a hit. Brandon Blaskowski once again went the distance on the mound, giving up nine hits while striking out four batters.
Moving on to Sunday morning, McBain once again faced off with Level Up Fitness, playing in yet again another back-and-forth game, this time losing by a score of 10-9 in 8 innings.
The loss knocked McBain out of the tournament with a third- place finish.
“We had our chances but didn’t push enough runners across when we had the opportunities,” Diemer said. It seemed like we were playing catch up the whole game, but could never get over the hump and take a lead.
Devin Morris led McBain with four hits, including a home run, while Matt Diemer had three hits and five RBI. Carson Bassett doubled twice while his brother, Coleman Bassett also had two hits, including a double. Trent Mulder had two hits while Michael Heuker homered. Kenny Papes, Joe Diemer and Bryan Diemer all chipped in singles.
“It was a great weekend for softball. We had to battle through the loser’s bracket, which has not been the norm for us in recent years,” said Diemer. “Traditionally we have made a run through the winner’s bracket but this year had a different feel. It was fun to play in so many close games and to scratch and claw our way back after a clunker in the opener. Everyone on the roster contributed in a big way at some point throughout the tournament.”
