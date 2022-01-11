MESICK -- Mesick got off to a strong start and cruised to a 39-25 win over Marion in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Bulldogs led 18-6 after the first quarter and 28-16 at halftime. It was 33-18 going into the fourth quarter.
"Hats off to Mesick. They outplayed us in every facet of the game," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "It's a reminder that we have plenty to work on."
Kayla McCoy paced Mesick with 15 points and Lexy Abraham scored 10.
Georgia Meyer paced Marion with 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
Marion hosts Big Rapids Crossroads on Friday at 6 p.m. in the first game of a girls/boys varsity doubleheader.
McBain tops Shepherd
SHEPHERD -- McBain overcame a slow start to beat Shepherd 59-32 in a non-conference contest Monday night.
The Ramblers led just 14-12 after the first quarter but stretched that to 34-19 at halftime and 46-26 going into the fourth quarter.
"It's a good win on the road for us," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "Kahli (Heuker) had a great all-around game. She was very high-energy, which sparked us when we needed it. She was huge on the glass and held their best player without a bucket.
"Analiese (Fredin) had a great first half offensively and then Ella (Schroder) played well in the second half.
Heuker paced McBain with 12 points while Schroder and Fredin each had 10. Taylor Benthem added eight.
McBain (7-1) is at Houghton Lake on Friday.
