BEAL CITY — McBain made its distance runners count as it swept Beal City and Lake City in a Highland Conference boys track and field double-dual on Monday.
The Ramblers beat the Aggies 87-76 and beat the Trojans 117-45. Beal City also beat Lake City 107-51.
"It was an outstanding performance by our distance guys," McBain boys coach Pat Maloney said. "Against Beal City, they went 1-2-3-4 in the 800, 1600 and 3200. That was huge.
"Our sprinters stepped up enough to cover them, we won two of the four relays and Blake Whetstone stepped up big in the high jump to take second."
Connor Murphy won the 1600-meter run in 4:57.83 and the 3200 in 11:06.40 while Kyle Pylkas won the 800 in 2:11.29 and Grayson VerBerkmoes the 400 dash in 54.29 seconds.
Mack Bontekoe won the shot put at 40-feet, 2.5-inches; Kaiden McGillis the high jump at 6-4; and Jesse Sikkema the pole vault at 10-6.
The Ramblers won the 1600 relay in 8:50.04 and the 3200 relay in 9:33.93.
Lake City's Dayne Blair won the 100 dash in 11.68 seconds and the 200 dash in 24.43 seconds while Justin Rosekrans won the discus at 121-4.
McBain's girls went 2-0, as well. The Ramblers beat Beal City 96-64 and beat Lake City 110-52. The Aggies also beat the Trojans 100-63.
Maggie O'Malley picked up two individual wins as she took first in the 1600 in 5:20.27 and the 3200 in 11:29.60. Kahli Heuker won the 800 in 2:43.36 and the high jump at 4-9.
Emma Schierbeek won the long jump at 15-5.5 while McBain also won the 800 relay in 1:57.22, the 1600 relay in 4:37.71 and the 3200 relay in 11:16.65.
"Maggie did a fantastic job in the 3200," McBain girls coach Susan Maloney said. "She's getting faster and faster with every run."
Maloney also commended Heuker, Alexis Gilde, Baylie Eisenga and Reese Ensing for scoring key points.
Lake City's Rylee Cohoon won the 300 hurdles in 50.45 seconds and the 100 hurdles in 18.50 seconds.
McBain competes in the Bay City Western Invitational on Friday at Saginaw Heritage while Lake City hosts its invitational.
