MCBAIN — A strong team effort led McBain to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-14 win over Lake City in a Highland Conference volleyball match Thursday.
“Tonight was all about TEAM Play,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “I thought we played a very good balanced game offensively and defensively.
“There were some long rallies and, fortunately, we were able to finish many of them to go our way. I was much more pleased with our blocking tonight than what we have been seeing and I was really impressed with our freshman Gwyneth Verberkmoes with some big kills in the match. This was a good win tonight as it was our senior night, so there were a lot of emotions, but the girls came out focused and played hard.”
Jersey Scott had 10 kills, seven digs, an assist and served 100 percent while Emma Schierbeek had 13 kills, two aces, nine digs and two assists.
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had 10 kills, two blocks and nine digs while Linde VanderVlucht added seven kills, eight blocks and seven digs.
McBain (26-4-1 overall, 13-0 Highland) hosts Shepherd in its “Rally for a Cure” Pink Night on Tuesday.
For Lake City, Marisa Manganello dished out nine assists while Emily Urie had two blocks. Chloe Bisballe had two kills, four blocks and six kills while Mackenzie Bisballe added eight kills, seven assists and three digs.
Kaylee Keenan had two digs; Kasey Keenan two blocks and a kill; Jessica Allen five digs; Haylee Parniske a kill; Jenna Harris 11 digs; and Grace Richards five kills and four digs.
“We knew we had to play near perfect going against a strong hitting McBain team,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “My girls in the first two games gave everything they had. As a team we were flying all over the court making digs and saves.
“We are hoping to see this match up again in the district finals. We need to fine tune our serve receive and we will be in the game. I’m so proud of the showing my girls gave.”
HOUGHTON LAKE — Northern Michigan Christian swept Houghton Lake 25-18, 25-17, 25-11 in a non-league match.
“We brought out our best playing for this game,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We kept up our pace and we earned every single point. I loved seeing the leadership of the seniors — Maggie Yount, Megan Bennett and Emma Shaarda as they encouraged their teammates and were examples of playing this game with intensity.
“This was a fun game to watch.”
Maggie Yount dished out 15 assists while Sol Pacheco had 17 digs and Paige Ebels added 15. Megan Bennett had nine kills while Mabel Yount added three.
Bennett had three blocks while Pacheco had four aces and Emma Shaarda added three.
MANTON — Manton beat Roscommon 25-13, 27-25, 26-28, 25-15 in a Higland match.
“On Sept. 9, we lost a tight match to Roscommon. The girls have worked hard and knew they could come out on top the next time we met,” Manton coach Nikki Helsel said. “It was nice to see their preparation pay off. We had a nice home crowd and my younger players stepped up and made some big plays for us.
“The experienced players on the team have led the way and they are all coming together at the right time. We had tight matches and the girls were able to come from behind and win in extra points. I was proud of the mental toughness and calm under pressure that they showed tonight. They didn’t get rattled and finished tough.”
Adrianna Sackett had two aces, eight kills, a block and 11 digs; Ashley Bredahl an ace, 22 assists and five digs; Emma Ruppert three digs; Hannah Clark two blocks, four assists and three digs; Kailey Fredette four digs; Lauren Wilder two aces, seven kills, two blocks and 20 digs; Leah Helsel 12 kills, three blocks, an assist and 11 digs; Megan Moffit three aces, 20 kills, 22 assists and 20 digs; and Morgan Shepler an ace, 15 kills, an assist and seven digs.
MESICK — Mesick picked up a 25-12, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17 win over Frankfort in a non-league match.
“The girls played very well tonight against Frankfort,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “It was our pink out game and the girls came with high energy during the match. We still are working on being consistent with our serves and communication and serve receive.”
Kelsey Quiggin had nine kills, an ace, two assists and 10 digs while Lexy Abraham added four aces, two kills, 18 assists and 12 digs. Grace Hawk had 11 digs while Kaylee Carson had eight kills and six digs.
Shannyn Spencer had two blocks, four aces and three kills while Harmony Harris had four assists and four kills. Maddy Spoor had two aces while Ty Burfield added six digs.
MANISTEE — Manton’s boys took first and the girls second at the Chris Grabowski Memorial Invitational.
The Rangers were first with 73 points while Reed City was second at 82, Manistee third at 90 and Pine River seventh at 174.
Manton’s Noah Morrow took first in 16:14 while Jonathon Traxler took sixth in 18:34, Logan Patrick was ninth in 18:46, Nolan Moffit 13th in 18:51 and Dylan Traxler 45th in 20:35.
“Noah won his race and established a new meet and course record of 16:14.5 which broke the old record by 14 seconds,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “Having the best performance on the night was junior Nolan Moffit on a pretty difficult course. He’s looking really strong for regionals
“Our boys know that we have to beat both Reed City and Manistee in two weeks if they want to qualify into the state finals. Today spoke volumes and we’re really excited to throw down at Benzie.”
Reed City’s Anthony Kiaunis took second in 18:09 while August Rohde was eighth in 18:41, Ty Kailing 15th in 18:55, Elijah Lentz 28th in 19:51 and Izaiah Lentz 29th in 19:54.
Pine River’s Cameron Salisbury was 23rd in 19:27, Philip Rigling 27th in 19:43, Carter Lewis 37th in 20:09, Scott Slocum 38th in 20:11 and Wyatt Underhill 52nd in 20:48.
Ludington won the girls’ title with 41 points while Manton was second at 57, Reed City third at 84 and Pine River fourth at 116.
Manton’s Molly Harding took first in 20:41 while Chloe Colton was 11th in 22:44, Hadley Saylor 13th in 22:54, Morgan Howell 15th in 23:11 and Reganne Stahl 17th in 23:18.
Reed City’s Nora Smoes took sixth in 22:13, Clara Smoes 12th in 22:51, Carly Carlson 14th in 23:10, Paige Lofquist 15th in 23:11 and Alaina Hanson 36th in 25:37.
Pine River’s Elizabeth Rigling took 10th in 22:42, Hailey Wanstead was 19th in 23:32, Amanda Hill 24th in 23:59, Jersey Johnson 31st in 24:54 and Lydia Sterly 32nd in 25:00.
