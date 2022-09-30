MCBAIN — Still perfect.
McBain quickly dispatched Houghton Lake 25-2, 25-16, 25-13 in a Highland Conference contest Thursday to remain unbeaten atop the league standings.
The Ramblers (23-4-1 overall, 4-0 Highland) have a big one Tuesday at Lake City as the Trojans are also perfect in the conference at 5-0.
“It was fun to be playing back in our home gym again,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “Our goal was to come out hard with our serving and attacking, and I felt like we accomplished that in game one.
“We let off the throttle a bit and started to get a little lax with the ball control as the night went on, but everyone was able to contribute tonight to the win, and we will always take that.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes led the way with 10 kills, a block, two digs and an ace on 100 percent serving while Analiese Fredin dished out 23 assists, a block, 12 aces and three digs. Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had nine kills, an assist, an ace and five digs while Linde VanderVlucht had six kills, two blocks, an assist, an ace and five digs.
McBain is at Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
ROSCOMMON — Northern Michigan Christian swept Roscommon 25-7, 25-8, 28-26 in a Highland match.
“It was fun playing as a whole team tonight,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We stayed on top of our game and we kept up our momentum.”
Kate Shaarda had nine aces while Alaina Rozeveld had five. Shaarda dished out 20 assists while Paige Ebels had nine digs and Rozeveld had seven. Emma Tossey had nine kills and Ebels added eight.
The Comets (18-4) are at Evart on Tuesday.
MANTON — Manton outlasted Beal City 25-17, 24-26, 24-26, 25-18, 15-11 in a Highland match.
“We played flat on Tuesday night and unfortunately started out the same tonight,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. “The girls learned an important lesson — that they have to play with their heart on their sleeve to win. The energy from our bench and our home crowd helped to pull us out and push us forward.
“It was fun to watch them transform and really enjoy the challenge in front of them. It was a great team effort.”
Abbie Potter had six digs; Adriana Sackett six kills, two aces, 28 digs and a block; Ashley Bredahl a kill, two aces, 46 assists, 14 digs and a block; Bridgette Collins six digs; Emma Ruppert an assist and eight digs; Genevieve Alexander two kills, two digs and an assist; Lauren Wilder 22 kills, an assist, 26 digs and five blocks; Leah Helsel 16 kills, tw oaces, 24 digs and two blocks; Madison Schnitker four digs; Mattie Lafreniere an assist and two digs; and Morgan Shepler 12 kills and 10 digs.
Manton (24-4-3, 3-1) is at Mackinac Island for a tournament this weekend.
MESICK — Mesick swept West Michigan D League foe Walkerville 25-19, 25-15, 25-23.
“I’m very proud of the team tonight as we had our floor captain, Kelsey Quiggin, go down in warm-ups with an ankle injury,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “We had to adapt and fill that outside hitter position and also not let that get us down. We had people playing in slightly different positions but we battled through it to get the win.
“Our passing has really improved with each week and it showed tonight. The girls never gave up and had some great saves. Our scrappy play tonight won us quite a few points in each set.”
Celeste Hallett had five aces, seven assists, four kills and eight digs while Rebecca McCree added two blocks, two aces, a kill and nine digs. Kylie Sexton had a block and six aces while Jazymn Mills had an assist, a kill, five digs and an ace on 18 of 18 serving.
Maddy Spoor added an ace, two assists, two kills and 15 digs.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac secured a third place finish overall by taking third in the Big North Conference tennis tournament at Traverse City West.
TC Central won the tournament with 37 points followed by regular-season champion Petoskey at 27. The Vikings totaled 22 points.
“We wrapped up conference play and feel very good about our third-place team result,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said.
“We played well across the lineup and had two flight runner-ups at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles.
“We also had four flights take third place and everyone got points for the team today. I feel like we played some of our best tennis of the season and we hope to build on it at regionals.”
Davin Brown went 1-1 at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Central and an 8-5 win over West.
Henry Schmittdiel beat West 6-3, 7-5 and lost to Central 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig lost to Petoskey 6-4, 6-3 and beat West 8-3 at No. 3.
Matt Erickson lost to Petoskey 6-1, 6-2 and beat Alpena 8-0 at No. 4.
The No. 1 doubles team of Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendell beat West 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and lost to Central 6-1, 6-1 while the No. 2 team of Tommy Reagan and Keaston Johnson lost to Alpena 6-4, 6-2 and lost to Alpena 8-3.
The No. 3 team of Woodlen Paca and Drew Drabik lost to West 6-2, 7-5 and lost to Alpena 8-3 while the No. 4 team of Max McCumber and Ben Anderson lost to Central 6-2, 6-4 and lost to Petoskey 8-3.
Cadillac competes in an MHSAA Division 3 regional Wednesday at Ludington.
CADILLAC — The Cadillac JV team split a pair of matches as it beat Midland Dow 6-2 and lost to Traverse City Central 5-3.
Against the Chargers, Trayer Langworthy lost 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Connor Hill won 6-1, 5-7, 10-5 at No. 2.
Mason Freeman won 7-6, 6-4 at No. 3 while Nick Brandsma won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4.
Dino Santangelo and Kyle Ross won 7-5, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles while Andrew Kornacki and Kaleb Kastl won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2.
Thomas Rahilly and Cade James 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 while Matthew Mason and Brecken McNutt lost 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4.
Against the Trojans, Langworthy lost 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 singles while Hill won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2.
Freeman lost 4-6, 6-2, 10-6 at No. 3 while Brandsma won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Santangelo and Ross lost 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles while Kornacki and Kastl lost 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2.
Rahilly and James won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 while Devin Garner and Thomas Boardman lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.