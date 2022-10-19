MCBAIN — One step closer.
McBain took a big step toward defending its Highland Conference volleyball crown by beating Manton 25-15, 25-18, 25-15 in a league match Tuesday.
The Ramblers (35-6-2 overall) are 7-0 in the league and can wrap up the title outright with a win over Pine River next week in the finale.
“These are the kind of matches that you live for, but also in the back of your mind also worry about,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said.
“Playing a team that you have already beaten once this season, but you also know that they can get hot and score some points on you. We had our fair share of distractions on top of that with our Senior Night, and playing a tough match last night as well, so emotions were scattered all around.
“Gabrielle VerBerkmoes was able to gain her 1,000th kill tonight as she racked up 19 for the night, which was a fun experience for her to have on her senior night. I am super proud of how hard she has worked, and her leadership she has demonstrated on and off the court.
“All in all, the girls did what they needed to do. Manton had some tough defense, and we struggled to really connect with our offense, but we were able to put it together enough to take the win and do it in three sets. This puts us in the driver’s seat to finish out this season as conference champs. We still have to get through Pine River Next week, so we have some time to settle in and re-focus ourselves as we begin to head into (state) tournament shortly.”
VerBerkmoes added nine digs and four aces to go with the 19 kills. Linde VanderVlucht had 13 kills, three blocks, an ace, two assists and four digs while Analiese Fredin had 34 assists, three kills, five aces and two digs.
Gwyneth VerBerkmoes added seven kills, two blocks and an ace.
McBain hosts Pine River next Tuesday.
For Manton, Adriana Sackett had three kills, seven digs and an ace; Ashley Bredahl a kills, 20 assists and two digs; Bridgette Collins three digs; Emma Ruppert two digs; Lauren Wilder seven kills, five blocks and a dig; Leah Helsel a block, nine digs, four aces and 10 kills; Mattie Lafreneiere a kill, an assist and two digs; and Morgan Shepler a kill and two digs.
“We knew tonight would be a big match,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. “We were outsized and needed to play smart and fast. Our serve-receive struggled and made it difficult for us to run a strong offense.
“Our team did a great job of being positive and keeping up their energy and we learned a lot. We saw some areas that we can work on for our final date and postseason play.”
The Rangers (37-5-5, 6-2) are at Kalkaska on Oct. 26.
EVART — Pine River swept Evart 25-17, 25-23, 25-16 in a Highland match.
“We came in with the goal of serving aggressive, lots of communication and we accomplished that for the most part,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “We had fun, worked hard, won some pretty long rallies and walked away with the win.”
Lanie Sparks had 10 kills and 14 digs while Madi Sparks had eight kills, 20 digs and four aces. Alayna Nichols had 11 digs and 24 assists while Lillian Pylman had nine digs and five aces.
Miriam Johnson added seven kills.
Pine River is at McBain next Tuesday.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 25-23, 25-13, 25-18 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference match.
Paige Ebels and Mabel Yount each had nine kills for the Comets while Emma Tossey had two blocks and Jada VanNoord dished out 20 assists.
Ebels had seven digs and Alaina Rozeveld had six while Ebels and Tossey each had three aces.
The Comets (21-9, 3-4) are at Glen Lake on Thursday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian scored a 23-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-18 win over Marion in a non-conference match.
Kendall Meekhof paced the Patriots with eight kills, a block and four aces while Madison Salisbury had two kills, seven aces and a block.
Riley Husted had five kills and two aces while Regan Farmer dished out 14 assists, six aces and two kills.
Malia Husted had seven assists and two aces while Natalie Vandenberg had five kills and three aces.
Heritage Christian (13-2) is at Boyne Falls next Tuesday.
