THOMPSONVILLE — A handful of McBain students competed for Onekama in a Lake Michigan Ski Conference race Wednesday at Crystal Mountain.
On the girls' side, the Portagers won the meet with 51 points while Clare was second at 65 and Benzie Central-Frankfort third at 72.
McBain's Michayla Bell took second on the giant slalom course in 39.62 seconds while Tana VanPolen was 18th at 50.46 and Brekken Cotter 22nd at 56.06
Bell took fifth in slalom in 1:02.88, VanPolen 17th in 1:18.95 and Cotter 21st in 1:23.05.
