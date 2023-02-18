HOUGHTON LAKE — McBain overcame a bit of a slow start to beat Houghton Lake 70-42 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Ramblers actually trailed 16-14 after the first quarter before turning it around to lead 35-26 at halftime.
“We were a little flat early on,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “Houghton Lake was pretty good executing offensively and a we were a little flat defensively.
“We settled in in the second quarter and once we started guarding people, we were fine.”
McBain led 56-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Evan Haverkamp paced the Ramblers with 18 points while Ben Rodenbaugh had 16. Braylon Pace scored 12 while Nathan Koetje had seven and Eli Baker scored six.
McBain is at Pine River on Monday.
