MCBAIN — Coaches and players were a little giddy.
They were back on the football practice field with a purpose.
And then familiar bad news came — a cancellation.
McBain's MHSAA Division 7 pre-district game against Farwell, scheduled for Friday, had been canceled due to a COVID-19 situation at Farwell.
The Ramblers (7-0 overall) receive a first-round win by forfeit and will face Evart (4-2) or Houghton Lake (4-2) in a district semifinal contest Nov. 6 or 7. The Bobcats and Wildcats meet at 7 p.m. this Friday in Evart.
This comes on the heels of their regular-season finale against Manistee being canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Chippewas' football program, as well.
"It's disappointing," McBain coach Pat Maloney said. "We're thankful we got to play all the games we did but we hope we get to continue to play.
"The entire team was pretty giddy today to get out there and practice for a game. We had a sense of purpose back."
So instead of preparing or Farwell, which finishes 0-7, Maloney and his coaching staff will go back to the drawing board and find way to keep players engaged in a second week without a game.
"We'll try to do some things," he said. "We'll have a mock game or an intra-squad scrimmage. We'll do special teams work. We'll make sure we're sharp there and just put guys in even more situational stuff possibly."
McBain beat Evart 52-16 in Week 2 and didn't face Houghton Lake in the pandemic-shortened regular season.
That means coming up with two possible "plans" before actually knowing who the opponent will be around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.
"The coaching staff will break out some films we have already," Maloney said. "We'll maybe make an A and B gameplan and go from there."
Ticket note
No tickets will be sold on-site at any MHSAA football playoff game this fall.
Spectators must go online to Go Fan at https://gofan.co/ to purchase tickets. Host schools will set ticket limitations with parents/guardians of players getting priority in the sales.
Tickets are $6 each for pre-district, district and regional games. A per-ticket convenience fee will be applied.
Those interested in tickets should check with their school's athletic department as to when tickets will be made available online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.