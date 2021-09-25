LAKE CITY — McBain controlled the trenches from the start Friday against Lake City in the renewal of their annual gridiron rivalry and Highland Conference clash, scoring on all four of their grinding first-half possessions on the way to a 48-22 triumph.
The Ramblers improved to 3-2 and 2-2 in the league after winning for the third straight week while Lake City slipped to 3-2 and 2-2 and lost its second straight game to a strong league opponent.
“We’re getting there,” said McBain coach Pat Maloney.
“We’re getting better week to week. We’re practicing well and it’s showing up in the games. We attacked tonight, we won the battles up front, and we won the game.”
McBain maintains the Sentinel Traveling Gridiron Trophy for another year. Maloney credited Lake City with a willingness to continue fighting in defeat.
The Trojans scored on their final two possessions of the game long after the outcome had been decided.
“Hats off to Lake City,” Maloney said. “Their kids are banged up but they played hard to the final buzzer.”
Lake City coach Kyle Smith was disappointed that his team didn’t “rise to the challenge” more in the important rivalry game.
“We won’t reach our potential until we have everyone giving it all; we need everybody to sell out and that hasn’t happened yet,” Smith said.
“It’s holding us back from being the team we’re capable of being. We need every player, one through 24, laying it on the line.”
McBain’s first two touchdowns were set up by long returns from elusive junior returner Elijah Baker.
Rambler fullback Brock Maloney pounded over from the 1 to score the first of his two touchdowns and give McBain the early lead midway through the opening quarter.
The Ramblers jumped ahead 14-0 later in the quarter when QB Braylon Pace faked into the line and found Carsten Huttenga for a 27-yard strike.
It was Pace’s only completion of the game and Huttenga was able to leap and corral the ball at the goal-line in spite of a pair of Lake City defenders covering him tightly.
The Ramblers led 26-8 at the half and 40-16 after three quarters.
Each of McBain’s seven touchdowns came on multiple-play drives that chewed up time on the game clock.
The O-line featuring center Spencer Reed, guards Bret Benthem and Judah Leonard and tackles Caleb Kamphouse and Mack Bontekoe created seams as the tight-T backfield of McGillis, Baker and Maloney amassed nearly 350 rushing yards and six scores.
McGillis motored to 162 yards of real estate on 13 carries with a 17-yard TD while Baker generated 127 yards on 12 carries and scored on TD bursts of 16, 7 and 17 yards and Maloney powered to 65 yards on seven carries with scores of 1 yard and 5 yards.
Lake City’s lone first-half TD came when sophomore QB Darin Kunkel, filling in for sidelined starter Sam Baron, rolled to his left and found A.J. VanDuinen in the back of the end zone for 7 yards to cap a seven-play, 49-yard drive.
The Trojans threatened again before the end of the half, moving into the red zone behind Kunkel’s scrambling and timely completions to Oakley Barger and Brody Gothard.
But the drive was halted inside the 5 in the final seconds and then McBain fully seized the momentum back, scoring on its first drive of the third quarter to gain a 32-8 advantage.
Junior Dayne Blair, who generated 77 rushing yards on 13 carries, swept around end for a 44-yard score in the third quarter and Eyn Noren closed out the scoring for Lake City in the final minutes with a 4-yard off-tackle thrust. JV quarterback Tyler Atkins engineered the last Lake City drive, including a completion to Barger for a first down.
Kunkel hit on 9 of 18 for 80 yards and a TD and Atkins was 1 for 1 for 22 yards. Kunkel also rushed for 38 yards on 16 tries. Barger pulled down four passes for 95 yards and a conversion catch from Kunkel and Gothard grabbed three for 14 yards.
Brant Bontekoe took part in 12 tackles to lead McBain and had 2.5 sacks and Huttenga had a sack. Landon Eling recorded seven tackles while McGillis made six stops.
Christian Park produced seven takedowns for Lake City while Lucas Hinkamp and Barger each made six.
