FREMONT — McBain handled a tough course and found a way to get the job done.
The Ramblers shot a 389 and finished third in an MHSAA Division 4 golf regional Thursday at Waters Edge Golf Course in Fremont.
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart won the title with a 375 while Pentwater was second at 376. Manton took seventh at 418, Northern Michigan Christian ninth at 435 and Mesick 16th at 555.
The third-place finish qualifies the Ramblers as a team for the Division 4 State Finals, to be held June 11-12 at The Fortress in Frankenmuth.
"It was a complete team effort and we really had to grind out each round from each player," McBain coach Pat Martine said. "The rough was very thick and difficult if you didn't hit the fairway.
"As difficult as this golf course was, I was very proud of my players for keeping focus and rebounding from a bad hole. It was not our low score of the year but maybe our best score of the year as a team."
Tucker Vandervelde paced McBain with a 92 while Christian Mitchell shot a 94, Matt Utecht 100 and Bryce Roller 103.
Luke Puffer paced Manton with a 96 while Lincoln Hicks shot 99, Jeremiah Vlaeminck 100 and Connor Garno 123.
"The amount of improvement we made from the beginning of the year to regionals was unbelievable," Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. "All seven golfers were brand new to high school and we finished in the top seven out of 16. I couldn't be more proud."
Cam Baas paced NMC with a 98 while Tucker Tossey shot a 105, Titus Best 115 and Tristan Hill 117.
"I was very impressed with how the players handled the events of today, a very challenging course and the nerves of playing in an MHSAA tournament match was enough to make them edgy," NMC coach Dave Skinner said. "We had so many new and young golfers play today and for us to finish ninth out of 16 is impressive. I've had older teams in the past that didn't fare as well.
"The golf program is in great hands with this group and today was a strong statement about our future."
Diego Ham paced Mesick ith a 106 while Micah Vogler shot 133, Isaac Pfister 148 and Andrew Spencer 168.
