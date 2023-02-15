McBAIN — The McBain boys earned a key non-league victory on the home floor Tuesday, staging a fourth-quarter rally to outscore state-ranked Glen Lake 61-50.
Glen Lake came into the game with a 15-1 record and is a potential Division 3 regional opponent for the Ramblers.
“This was huge for us tonight,” said McBain coach Bruce Koopman.
“Glen Lake is a very good, very physical team and they were bodying up on us and banging on us like we expected.
“This game was like a preview of the playoffs with the intensity and both teams going after it really hard.
“I’m really proud of our guys. We were behind going into the fourth quarter and I told them we only one more chance to catch up. We showed excellent balance, hit some free throws, and defended and rebounded really well.”
McBain trailed 14-10, 25-23 and 42-39 at the quarter breaks before rebounding to outscore the Lakers 22-8 in the final period.
McBain’s 6-foot-8 junior post Evan Haverkamp was limited to four points in the first half and took a hard-but-unintentional shot to the face during one of the early battles under the boards.
Koopman liked the way Haverkamp battled back in the second half, scoring 20 of his 24 points, including 10 in the decisive final quarter.
“Evan showed mental toughness tonight,” Koopman said.
“He was limited to four points in the first half and took a hard shot to the jaw. He could have folded up after that but he didn’t. He showed great resolve and his play in the second half made a huge difference for us when we needed it the most.”
Sophomore point guard Ben Rodenbaugh registered 14 points and handled the Lakers’ pressure and physicality really well, Koopman said.
Junior guard Claydon Ingleright scored 12, including a pair of threes, while Kalvin McGillis tallied seven, including five in the fourth quarter, and matched Glen Lake’s intense play down low.
Koopman also commended senior guard Braylon Pace for his ball handling and decision-making and commended wing Darrious Pena and guard Nate Koetje for their defensive contributions off the bench.
McBain (14-4, 12-1 Highland) can clinch a share of the league title with a win Friday at Houghton Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.