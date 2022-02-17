MCBAIN — The rally caps worked.
Down 11 going into the fourth quarter, McBain rallied to beat Houghton Lake 48-45 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
“They were in total control of the game going into the fourth quarter,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “Give our kids credit, we got it together, turned it up and came back and beat them.
“I know they are tired but we found a way to come back.”
Houghton Lake led 14-9 after the first quarter and 26-25 at halftime. It was 40-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Evan Haverkamp paced the Ramblers with 24 points while Joe Winkel had 13 and Ben Rodenbaugh added six.
McBain is at Lake City on Friday.
EVART — Evart junior guard Marcel White hit a floating jumper with 6 seconds left in regulation and fellow junior Camden Darling made a leaping block at the other end as the buzzer sounded as the Wildcats edged Roscommon 49-48 on Wednesday.
The Highland clash was a nail-biter all the way, reported Evart coach Kris Morgan, swinging back and forth with neither team able to mount much of a lead. Roscommon led 17-12 and 25-23 at the first two quarter breaks and the score was knotted at 33 going into the final period.
“We were down by one on our final possession when Camden set a pick and Marcel attacked the lane and hit the floater,” Morgan said.
“The ball hung on the rim for a second or two but it seemed like a lot longer. Really happy for the kids tonight.”
White paced the Wildcats with 20 points. Bryant Calderon hit for nine and Darling, in his first game back from an injury that sidelined him for five games, scored seven and turned in the big defensive stop at the end.
Sophomore Preston Wallace scored four points, all from the free throw line in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Roscommon guard Joel Ewald scored 33 points, hitting 11 3’s in the contest.
Evart (5-10, 5-9) heads to Beal City on Friday.
CUSTER — Getting punched in the mouth is OK sometimes.
Especially when you survive it.
Mesick trailed most of the night but rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Mason County Eastern 63-52 in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
Bulldog coach Kyle Duby was pleased to see his team challenged and how it responded.
“This is the first time this year we’ve really been punched in the mouth,” he said. “We were down to start the second, third and fourth quarters but we dug deep and rallied to win it.
“That’s a part of our team we haven’t seen this year. To face adversity and watch us overcome it was cool to see.”
Mason County Eastern led 12-9 after the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime. It was 42-38 going into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs outscored the Cardinals 25-14 down the stretch.
Carter Simmer paced Mesick with 29 points, including nine 3-pointers. Conner Simmer had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while Logan Wienclaw added nine points and six rebounds.
The Bulldogs (15-0 overall, 14-0 WMD) host Walkerville on Friday.
ALPENA — The start was quite good.
It was what happened after that.
Cadillac led 2-0 early before Alpena scored eight unanswered goals to beat the Vikings 8-2 in a Big North Conference hockey contest Wednesday night.
“We had momentum early and I thought we were playing well defensively,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said.
Kaleb McKinley scored the first goal off assists from Logan Collins and Dylan Ditchen before Fisher Moore scored off an assist from Zach Beckhardt to make it 2-0.
And then Alpena got going.
The Wildcats finally got on the board and then scored twice in a span of about 20 seconds before the period ended for a 3-2 lead.
“We were able to keep some momentum after the first goal but then they scored quick ones,” Graham said. “That took some wind out of our sails and we had a hard time coming back.”
Cadillac wraps up its regular season Friday at home against Cheboygan before facing Tawas in an MHSAA Division 3 regional contest Tuesday at Ferris State.
MESICK — Mesick cruised to a 42-18 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in a West Michigan D girls basketball contest.
Emma Blach paced the Bulldogs with 12 points while Rylie Blach and Jillian Hillier each had eight.
Mesick is at Marion today.
KINGSLEY — Cadillac’s freshman girls’ basketball team dropped a 47-39 decision to Kingsley’s JV.
Cadillac (12-4) hosts Petoskey on Friday.
