MCBAIN — Better shooting turned into better defense.
McBain overcame a sluggish first half and beat Traverse City St. Francis 53-41 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Saturday afternoon.
The Gladiators were up 27-21 at halftime before the Ramblers found a rhythm.
"The first half was tough offensivly due to some poor shooting, offensive execution and St. Francis' defense," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "The offense fed the defense in the third quarter, along with better patience and a balanced scoring attack.
McBain outscored St. Francis 22-10 in the third quarter and led 43-7 going into the fourth.
Kaiden McGillis paced the Ramblers with 16 points while Daniel Rodenbaugh had 11, Mson Heuker 10, Grayson VerBerkmoes six and Connor Murphy six.
McBain (11-0 overall) is at Roscommon Tuesday.
