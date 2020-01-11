LEROY — The one universal truth in basketball is the team leading at the buzzer wins.
The time leading up to that? Not so much.
McBain used a strong fourth quarter to rally for a 45-41 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Bucks led by double digits in the first half before the Ramblers eventually turned things around.
"It's a good lesson for us," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "We've got to execute.
"I think this was good for us. When we're scoring, we're pretty good. There are going to be nights when we can't shoot but we can always defend and always rebound. Give credit to Pine River…they were fired up and playing hard. They pushed the ball, they were defending us and outrebounding us."
Pine River led 12-6 after the first quarter and 22-14 at halftime with that strong play.
"We played three quarters of phenomenal defense tonight and then let it get away from us in the fourth quarter," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "We're obviously undersized anytime we play McBain and we outrebounded them in the first half. They were able to turn the tide in the second half, though."
The Bucks were still up 34-30 going into the fourth quarter before the Ramblers turned it around.
"I called timeout with 4:56 left and got pretty intense," Koopman said. "I said the next horn that blows is the end of the game…not the quarter or halftime. We had to get it together."
Kaiden McGillis took charge out of that timeout with a timely dunk and a couple more big shots, including a 3-pointer to put McBain up 44-41 late in the contest.
The Ramblers missed a couple of free throws late but secured the offensive rebound off those misses and were able to run more clock.
"Down the stretch, we fouled, they missed and then got their own rebound," Goodenow said. "That's definitely something I need to better prepare us for."
McGillis paced McBain with 21 points while Connor Murphy had eight, Tristan McIlheny six and George Brown five.
Sasha Huffman paced Pine River with 15 points while Marcus Jurik had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Lane Ruppert had seven rebounds, five assists and three steals while Brian Fauble added nine rebounds.
Goodenow also commended Ruppert's standout defense on the Ramblers' leading scorer.
McBain (6-0 overall, 6-0 Highland) is at Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday while Pine River (3-2, 1-2) is at Beal City on Tuesday.
• Pine River won the JV game 42-30. Austin McKinley led the Bucks with eight points and Carsten Huttenga had nine for McBain.
