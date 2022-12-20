REED CITY — McBain’s girls and Reed City’s boys scored wins in a non-league basketball doubleheader Monday evening.
On the girls’ side, the Ramblers put together a strong effort in the 68-33 victory.
“I thought it was a good team effort,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “We played a little better than maybe I thought we would with it being a Monday coming off no practice.
“We kind of clicked a little bit tonight offensively.”
McBain had a big first quarter, outscoring the Coyotes 26-6 and it was 39-17 at halftime.
Kahli Heuker paced the Ramblers with 14 points and 11 rebounds while Analiese Fredin also scored 14. Peyton Grant had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists while Sydney Heuker had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Koopman also commended Alaina Eisenga, Grant, Brecken Gilde, Isabel Rozeveld and Makenzie Zuiderveen for their play off the bench.
Hayden Cutler paced Reed City with 10 points while Morgan Hammond had seven.
McBain faces Sault Ste. Marie in the Ferris State Holiday Hoops Showcase at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
On the boys’ side, it was a struggle all night for the Ramblers in a 38-33 loss to Reed City.
“It just came down to they wanted it more,” Koopman said.
“We could never find any rhythm on offense at all.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well and we turned it over too much. Give them credit for some of that but we just struggled all night.”
Reed City led 11-5 after the first quarter and 15-12 at halftime before taking a 24-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
Aiden Storz paced the Coyotes with 12 points while Xavier Allen had 11 and Isiah Zelinski added eight.
Evan Haverkamp paced McBain with 12 points while Braylon Pace and Claydon Ingleright each had six.
Dan Rodenbaugh also scored five.
The Ramblers face Cadillac in the Ferris State Holiday Hoops Showcase at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
