SCOTTVILLE — Two in a row.
The McBain girls of coach Drew Bronkema earned their second straight MHSAA Division 3 district championship at Mason County Central on Friday evening, closing strong in the second half to outscore scrappy Evart, 46-33.
The win didn’t come easily and Bronkema wasn’t surprised.
“This is tournament time; nothing comes easy,” the smiling Bronkema said after receiving the trophy from athletic director Shaun Mulder and presenting it to his celebratory players.
“Evart came out and smacked us in the mouth and that’s exactly what we expected from them. They’re a well-coached, hustling team and they played us very hard. But we played hard too and our depth made a big difference in the outcome.”
McBain led by a narrow 20-16 margin at the half but Evart pulled within a point in the opening minute of the second half when senior Skylar Baumgardner drained a three.
McBain senior Emma Schierbeek nailed a short jumper to push the lead to 22-19 but Evart sophomore forward Allyson Theunick hit a put-back to trim the lead to a single point again, 22-21, two minutes into the third quarter.
McBain began to pull away from there, however, as Schierbeek made a steal and converted it into a breakaway bucket to give McBain a 24-21 lead and spark what would prove to be a game-turning 18-3 run that saw the Ramblers’ lead balloon to 40-25 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Schierbeek, who nailed a game-high 17 points, struck for seven during the run and also converted a steal and a rebound on back-to-back Evart possessions into quick assists with successive passes to sprinting Sydney Heuker for transition points at the other end.
“To me Sydney’s two straight baskets were the turning point,” Schierbeek said afterward amid the picture taking, tears and hugs.
“Both teams wanted this so bad, you could feel it on the court. Evart was scrappy and never stopped trying but after those two baskets by Sydney, you just had the feeling we were gonna win this one.”
Schierbeek said repeating as district champions in her senior year was “a really good feeling.”
“I just love our team and I’m so happy we could experience this together again,” she said. “But we still have work to do. We don’t want this to stop.”
Bronkema agreed.
“Our first goal was the Highland and we got that; our second goal was districts and now we have that,” he said. “Now it’s onto regionals and we need to keep up this same level of intensity and teamwork.”
Evart coach Matt Tiedt, whose Wildcat team came into the game having won nine of their previous 10 games, congratulated McBain and said how proud he was of his players.
“We knew it would take a near-perfect game to beat them and we stayed right with them for almost three quarters,” he said. “I thought we did a good job of boxing out and making them work for their points but their defense was tough. We had some looks but our shots weren’t falling in the second half and we weren’t able to get many second chances, especially as the game went on.
“I’m extremely proud of these girls and what they accomplished this season,” he added.
“We lost twice to McBain during the season but we gave them a much better game this time around.”
Junior guard Addy Gray scored 12, including a pair of threes, to lead Evart (15-7).
Freshman Emma Dyer delivered eight points, including a trey, and Baumgardner scored four.
Taylor Benthem tallied seven, including a pair of put-backs during the game-turning run, and Analiese Fredin fired in seven for McBain while Sydney Heuker hit for six and Mya Eisenga for five.
Bronkema also noted the timely 3-pointer from senior reserve guard Ella Schroder in the third quarter, the ball movement and decision-making of point guards Mya Eisenga and Caitlin Butzin, and the aggressive rebounding of Kahli Heuker and Adyson Nederhood.
“We get contributions from so many players,” he said.
“It’s one of our real strengths this year.”
McBain (19-3) faces Sanford Meridian Tuesday in the regional semifinals at Houghton Lake. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
