McBAIN -- The McBain boys of coach Bruce Koopman went into Tuesday's home game with Highland Conference foe Evart undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state. The Ramblers did nothing to hurt their ranking, earning a 77-41 victory.
"It was a good opportunity to give everybody a chance to play and as a coach you always like to be able to do that," Koopman said. "Our practices are intense and everybody gets the same number of reps so the players who get on the floor have earned their time."
Koopman liked what he saw up and down the roster.
"The reserves did a good job," he said. "They played defense and they rebounded and they communicated. It's hard to single out any one player tonight because they all did pretty well."
Senior Kaiden McGillis, who typically starts, came in off the bench in this one and scored 16. Fellow senior Dan Rodenbaugh registered 11 and dominated the glass while senior point guard Connor Murphy struck for 13, including a pair of treys, and senior Grayson VerBerkmoes put 11 on the board with two breakaways following steals in the second quarter. Koopman also commended the physical play down low of Mason Heuker.
Koopman said being the top-ranked team in the state is "a double-edged sword."
"It's nice for the kids but I don't put much stock in it as a coach," he said. "You still have to practice hard and play hard."
* Evart won an exciting JV game, 48-45, as Marcel White drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to keep the game from going into overtime. White scored 15 for the Wildcats. Evan Haverkamp hit for 18 to lead McBain and Elijah Baker scored 11.
McBain (9-0) faces NMC on Friday for homecoming.
