MCBAIN — Good energy.
Good defense.
Good shooting.
McBain bounced back from its time off to beat Pine River 81-41 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Ramblers, who were out of school due to illness at the end of last week, didn't practice much and then had a snow day on Monday.
That left veteran coach Bruce Koopman unsure as to how his team would respond.
"I liked our energy tonight," Koopman said. "We hadn't played in a week and a half so I was a little concerned as to how we were going to perform.
"The credit goes to the kids, they came out ready to play."
McBain led 19-11 after the first quarter and then expanded that to 37-18 at halftime. It was 63-31 going into the fourth quarter.
"I thought our defense was sound and that's something we've been working on her in the last couple of weeks," Koopman said. "I liked our balance and George (Brown) gave us a good presence inside."
Kaiden McGillis paced McBain with 14 points while Daniel Rodenbaugh, Mason Heuker and Connor Murphy each had 13. Brown added seven.
Sasha Huffman paced Pine River with 13 points
McBain hosts Roscommon on Monday while the Bucks host Beal City on Thursday.
• McBain won the JV game 34-25.
