ROSCOMMON — McBain picked up its first win of the season, beating Roscommon 40-3 in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
Elijah Baker paced the Ramblers with 141 yards and five touchdowns on 10 carries while Kalvin McGillis added 81 yards on eight carries.
Karsten Huttenga also hauled in a 55-yard pass.
Caleb Abott paced the defense with four tackles and two interceptions while Brant Bontekoe, Austin Eling and Landon Eling had four tackles apiece.
McBain (1-2 overall, 1-1 Highland) hosts Houghton Lake next Friday.
