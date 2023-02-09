ROSCOMMON — McBain overcome a slow start to beat Roscommon 51-15 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Ramblers led just 2-0 after the first quarter and 17-7 at halftime.
"I am not sure I've ever seen that before," McBain coach Bruce Koopman joked about the 2-0 quarter. "It was the combination of a long bus ride and we couldn't buy a bucket.
"We just seemed a little out sync defensively and we seemed slow. The second half, things went back our way and we finished strong."
McBain was up 34-13 going into the fourth quarter.
Analiese Fredin paced the Ramblers with nine points while Peyton Grant, Brecken Gilde and Kahli Heuker each had seven. Heuker and Ady Nederhood had five rebounds apiece, as well.
McBain is at Pine River on Friday.
