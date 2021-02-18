HOUGHTON LAKE — McBain did what it needed to do and beat Houghton Lake 60-45 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Ramblers led 17-10 after the first quarter an 32-24 at halftime. It was 47-33 going into the fourth quarter.
"It's our M.O.," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "We came out, jumped on them and then we just play even for the remainder of the half.
"It's just finding consistency on both ends of the floor is probably our biggest thing right now. We just have to clean things up and be consistent."
Daniel Rodenbaugh paced McBain with 18 points while Connor Murphy scored 17 and Kaiden McGillis had 12.
McBain hosts Lake City on Friday.
• McBain won the JV game 60-28. Evan Haverkamp paced the Ramblers with 10 points while Avery DeRuiter scored eight.
