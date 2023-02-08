ROSCOMMON — McBain used its transition game well and cruised to a 73-30 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Ramblers were up 27-6 after the first quarter and cruised into halftime with a 51-8 lead.
“We played really well,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said.
“I was a little worried if we’d be flat or not with being out of school today but the kids responded well and we were locked in defensively.
“Our transition game was the best it has been all season.”
Claydon Ingleright and Evan Haverkamp paced McBain with 16 points apiece while Nathan Koetje scored nine and Ben Rodgenbaugh had eight.
“Evan played extremely well and Ben just sees the court so well for us,” Koopman said.
“Kalvin (McGillis) brought a lot of energy again tonight, too.
“I feel like we’re coming together a little bit.”
McBain is at Pine River on Thursday.
LAKE CITY — Lake City dropped a 68-45 decision to Beal City in a Highland contest.
The Aggies led 12-7 after the first quarter and had a commanding 38-18 lead at halftime.
“We had a lack of energy in the first half and dug ourselves a hole,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said.
“We’ve got to clean some things up and improve the little things going forward to try and get better.”
Brody Gothard paced the Trojans with nine points and four rebounds while Corbin Bisballe had eight points and six rebounds.
Jace Goodrich had eight points whiles James Vanderbrook added six points and four rebounds.
Lake City is at Roscommon on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.