MCBAIN — That’s more like it.
McBain got off to a strong start and cruised to a 71-41 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
Veteran Rambler coach Bruce Koopman said it was a good night for his team to feel good about itself.
“We got off to a good start and that’s always a confidence builder,” he said. “You could just see the confidence building as the game went on, too.
“We didn’t have that stretch for three or four minutes where we melted down.”
McBain led 16-7 after the first quarter and 35-19 at halftime. It was 62-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Evan Haverkamp paced the Ramblers with 20 points while Kalvin McGillis scored 12. Joe Winkel had nine and Tyler Koetje scored seven.
“Kalvin has been our leader just by the way he’s playing and Evan’s a big, strong kid with a lot of upside. He’s still learning,” Koopman said. “Ben Rodenbaugh played well and Dylan Schonert had a good game tonight.”
McBain hosts Pine River on Tuesday.
MESICK — Mesick’s undefeated season continues as the Bulldogs topped Brethren 77-29.
After leading 18-10 in the first quarter, the Bulldogs were able to push their lead to double digits, with a 34-16 score heading into halftime.
The Bulldogs continued pouring it on, taking a 54-25 lead heading into the fourth.
“Great home win for us,” coach Kyle Duby said.
Mesick had five players in double figures, with Connor Simmer leading the way with 19 points. Tyler Sexton had 15 points and Carter Simmer added 14 points.
Ashton Simerson and Jacob McCree each had 12 points.
Mesick (11-0 overall) plays at Manistee Catholic Central in a makeup game Monday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley defeated Leland at home 92-16.
After going up 26-8, the Bears’ defense locked up, holding Leland to two points in the second quarter to take a 47-10 lead into halftime.
The Bears continued its outstanding play, going up 59-14 heading into the final quarter.
With such a lopsided score, Bears coach Jared Milarch said things got out of hand, as his team is used to playing with tempo.
“I wish we let up a bit,” Milarch said.
Buckley was led by Tyler Milarch with 28 points. Landon Kulawiak had 17 points, while his brother Jackson contributed 12 assists.
Ty Breihtaupt added 14 points and Kyle Kaczanowski had 11 points.
