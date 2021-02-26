MCBAIN — This is pretty close to what the coach has been looking for.
The defense was locked in, the offense was clicking and they were hitting the glass.
When those three things happen, McBain looks pretty good.
The Ramblers put on a big second quarter spurt and cruised to a 77-41 win over Manton in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The win keeps McBain perfect at 8-0 overall while it's the first loss for the Rangers (4-1).
True to form, the Ramblers led 17-12 after the first quarter and then blew the game open with a 20-7 second quarter to take a commanding 37-19 lead at the break.
"I thought defensively, it was probably our best game," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "The guys were locked in.
"Manton did a great job of keeping us off the boards early, too, and then we just kind of exploded."
It happened on both ends of the floor as defensive rebounds turned into transition baskets at the other end and rare misses turned into putbacks inside by Daniel Rodenbaugh and Kaiden McGillis.
Those two McBain seniors turned the second and third quarters into personal highlight reels.
"Kaiden and Dan were just beasts inside tonight and I give them a lot of credit," Koopman said. "Grayson (VerBerkmoes) and Mason (Heuker) had their best games of the year, too. I've been waiting for that and hopefully this is a little bit of a jumpstart for them."
Manton, playing its second game in three days after a 10-day layoff due to COVID-19 protocols, matched McBain early but couldn't sustain that.
"I am proud of our kids for battling the whole game," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "McBain is a very talented team and we really needed to have a good first half. Fatigue sort of set in in the second quarter.
"We didn't get back on defense and gave up a lot of layups. I thought we had a lot of good looks tonight, too, early on. We just didn't hit them. We've got some things to build on."
McBain led 68-26 going into the fourth quarter before salting it away.
Rodenbaugh paced the Ramblers with 21 points while McGillis had 17. Heuker and VerBerkmoes each had 12.
Luke Puffer paced Manton with 14 points while Kaleb Moore had nine points and three steals. Jonathan Traxler added five points.
McBain hosts Evart on Tuesday while Manton hosts Northern Michigan Christian.
• McBain won the JV game 45-35. Evan Haverkamp paced the Ramblers with 22 points while Nate Koetje scored eight. Lincoln Hicks paced Manton with 11 points and Jacob Kuhn had 10.
