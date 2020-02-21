McBain's Eisenga to run at Aquinas

By Mike Dunn
McBAIN – McBain senior Brianna Eisenga has been following in the footsteps of her father Kyle all her life, literally and figuratively, so it was only appropriate that Brianna do the same when it came to her decision to run track for Aquinas College.
Eisenga, a standout as a middle distance runner for the Ramblers, had opportunities to compete for other schools but she chose Aquinas, partly because her dad Kyle had such a good experience running there in the late 1990s for the same coach, Mike Wojciakowski, and also because it felt like home when she made her visit to the Grand Rapids campus last fall.
“It was just a very welcoming kind of atmosphere there,‘ Eisenga said on Thursday morning after signing her letter-of-intent with her parents Kyle and Roxanne by her side along with younger sisters and promising up-and-coming runners Baylie and Brooklyn and her track coach Susan Maloney and cross country coaches Tasha O’Malley and Trevor Holmes standing behind her.
“I really liked the school and the campus and the facilities and I really liked coach Woj [as he is known by all]. I stayed overnight and had the chance to meet a lot of people and some future teammates. It was a nice experience all the way around. I knew that’s where I wanted to go. I just felt like I belonged there.‘
When asked if the fact that her dad ran for Aquinas played a factor in her decision, Brianna admitted that it did.
“I guess I’ve been following in dad’s footsteps since I was young enough to walk!‘ she said with a chuckle, noting that her parents have a picture of her doing the 30-meter dash as a preschooler during the Cadillac Memorial Day road race.
Brianna comes by her running genes naturally. Both her parents, Kyle at McBain and Roxanne at Manton, ran track and were active in athletics during high school.
Kyle did well enough as a middle distance runner and cross country runner for the Ramblers in the mid-1990s to have the chance to run at Aquinas after graduating from McBain. He is naturally thrilled that his daughter is going there as well.
“I’m happy for her,‘ he said. “It’s nice for us that it’s close to home and we can go and see her run sometimes but I’m happy that she chose a good school academically and she’ll also have the chance to run for the same coach that I did.‘
Brianna was a two-time state qualifier in track as a junior, competing in both the record-breaking 1600-meter relay and the 3200 relay with teammates Klaudia O’Malley, Ashley Schierbeek and Maggie O’Malley. She has set personal goals of completing the 400-meter dash in less than a minute this spring, beating her current best time of 61 seconds, and trimming her personal-best time of 5:33 in the 1600 run. She will also be running cross country at Aquinas.
Brianna plans to take a premed course of study at Aquinas with an eye toward becoming an optometrist.
