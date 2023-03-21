McBain’s Fredin joins North Central volleyball

McBAIN — McBain senior Analiese Fredin, who graduates this spring with her thumbprints all over the Rambler volleyball record book as a setter and server, will be taking her talents to the next level.
On Monday morning outside the high school gym, Fredin signed her letter-of-intent to play volleyball for the North Central Michigan College Timberwolves.
North Central out of Petoskey is in the process of establishing its volleyball program and coach Ashley Antonishen figures bringing in the lefty Fredin, McBain’s all-time leader in assists and aces as a four-year starter for coach Shawn Murphy, could mean a big step in that direction.
Antonishen initially went to the Lake City High School gym in November for the Division 3 regional tournament to scout a different player but when she saw the way Fredin was continually feeding the ammo to McBain’s high-powered artillery unit attacking the net while the Ramblers swept Oscoda on the way to a repeat berth in the quarterfinals, the coach’s focus changed.
A subsequent conversation between the coach and Fredin ultimately brought about Fredin’s decision to play for the Timberwolves and Monday’s signing ceremony.
“I wasn’t even aware of North Central until the coach talked to me at regionals,” Fredin acknowledged smilingly on Monday after putting her signature on the line flanked by parents Lars and Daniella and younger sister Ayla with McBain coaches Murphy and Dawn VerBerkmoes looking on along with grandparents from both sides and a large group of supportive teammates, classmates and friends.
“Before the regional finals I was feeling kind of stressed and wondering about what the next step would be. But God’s timing was so perfect. After talking to the coach and visiting the school I knew this was the right choice. It turned out to be the perfect opportunity.”
Fredin is joining a fledgling program entering its second season with one victory to its credit so far.
“The fact that this is a new program really didn’t affect my decision,” Fredin said.
“I liked the coach a lot initially and I really liked the school when I visited and meeting some of the players. It was a very friendly and welcoming environment. Knowing it’s a new program is exciting to me because hopefully I can work with my new teammates now to get things going.”
Fredin, a multi-sport athlete who has also made her mark as a shooting guard on the Ramblers’ basketball team and as a hurdler on the track team, helped McBain to a Final Four appearance in volleyball as a junior along with the 45 victories this past season and another berth in the quarterfinals.
McBain earned two Highland titles, three district titles and two regional titles in addition to the Final Four appearance during Fredin’s four years.
Fredin’s awards and achievements testify to her impact: first team All-State as a senior and second-team All-State as a junior along with All-Conference recognition three times, among other honors. She holds the career mark in assists (2,840), and aces (302) and the single-season record for aces (130).
For her part, Fredin credits the opportunity to play “with so many amazing hitters” during the course of her prep career as a huge benefit and getting to play for coaches VerBerkmoes and Murphy. VerBerkmoes was also Fredin’s middle school coach and had a big role in her technique and development. Fredin also played for the Far Out North travel team as an eighth-grader, which also helped.
“Coach Murphy and Coach VerBerkmoes have been great mentors as well as coaches and have helped me in so many ways,” Fredin said.
“I’ve just loved my years playing for McBain. So many great memories and moments.”
Fredin also thanked McBain 2016 graduate Brooke Richards, a standout setter in her own right who still owns the school’s single-season record for assists (1,186). Richards gave Analiese setting lessons when Analiese was just a fifth-grader.
“Brooke is the reason I wanted to be a setter,” Fredin said. “She was a role model for me.”
Murphy believes Fredin has yet to reach her ceiling as an athlete and as a setter and will be a great asset for North Central.
“Analiese is not just a talented player, she’s also a very intelligent player with a good court awareness and a high volleyball IQ,” he said.
“She worked so well with our hitters over the years and really helped us to attain a higher level as a team. Her presence as setter is one of the big reasons we were able to have the long playoff runs the last two years.
“But she still has unreached potential and room to grow,” he added. “She’s a natural athlete with a lot of determination and she’s only going to get better. She’s also a leader and just an all-around great person. North Central is blessed to have her.”
Fredin plans to major in pre-education during her two years at North Central with a goal of becoming an elementary school teacher and one day hopefully following in the footsteps of her parents and become a member of the McBain faculty. In the short term, she will be competing in track for McBain this spring and then attending a camp for setters in Petoskey this summer sometime after graduation.
