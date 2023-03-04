McBain’s Heuker to play hoops for Mid Michigan College

McBAIN — McBain senior Kahli Heuker is the latest product of the high-quality Rambler girls basketball program to continue her hardwood career at Mid Michigan College.
Kahli follows in the footsteps of former McBain teammates Olyvia Nederhood and Couper Agema, both of whom are second-year players on the Mid Michigan team that is currently tearing things up with a 24-4 record and vying for an outright Michigan Community College Athletic Association championship.
Heuker signed her letter-of-intent on Friday morning outside the high school gym flanked by parents Mike and Tennille with sister Karoline and nephew Kamdyn Lazell looking on along with sister Kristen and brother Mike Jr. in addition to her coaches, teammates, classmates and friends.
“I’m excited to join the Mid Michigan program,” she said with a broad smile after signing.
“They’re having a lot of success and I’m looking forward to being a part of things there.”
Heuker, a rugged 5-foot-11 power forward whose physical inside play has helped the Ramblers to enjoy success in all four of her years on the varsity, was being pursued by Mid Michigan and Muskegon Community College. She enjoyed visiting both campuses and meeting the coaches at both schools.
In the end, though, her conversations with Olyvia and Couper and the fact that Mount Pleasant is only 45 minutes from McBain helped to tilt her toward Mid Michigan along with the rapport she felt with coach Lance Maney.
“I prayed a lot about it and it seemed like this was the way God was guiding me,” she added.
“Olyvia and Couper both told me about what it was like there and gave me good insights into the program. After I visited three weeks ago and saw things first-hand it just confirmed in my mind this is where God was directing me to go.”
Coach Maney, who was on hand for Friday’s signing ceremony, is very pleased to have another McBain graduate come to Mid Michigan.
“The McBain girls are hardworking and tough-minded and Kahli definitely fits that mold,” Maney said.
“She’s an extremely hard worker and she also has a great attitude and comes from a great family. We’re thrilled to have her.”
Maney said Heuker will likely see duty at wing, forward and post with her size and skill set.
“She’s a tough rebounder and that’s one of the things we really liked about her,” he noted.
In McBain’s final game Wednesday in the low-scoring district semifinal loss to state-ranked Lake City, Heuker showed up strongly under the boards, grabbing 17 rebounds.
McBain coach Bruce Koopman believes Heuker will do very well at Mid-Michigan.
“This is someone who has played four years for the varsity and has helped the team to win two district and two conference championships,” Koopman said.
“She’s a very hard worker, a very physical player, and someone who’s also a natural leader and she has a great personality, too. She’s the kind of person a coach loves to have on the team. She’s gonna be a real asset at Mid-Mich.”
Heuker expressed gratitude to her McBain coaches for helping her to develop as a player over the years and also develop the determination and mentality to “go after it” on the playing floor.
She plans to pursue a career in education as an elementary school teacher.
