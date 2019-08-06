McBain's O'Malley gets in a run with potential Olympian

CADILLAC — Keegan O'Malley loves to run.
The recent McBain High School graduate and future Grand Valley State University athlete hates to run alone, though.
It's one of the reasons he's looking forward to getting down to Allendale in a couple of weeks for the fall cross country season.
For one day, though, O'Malley's running partner was someone you might have heard of or will be hearing a lot about in the coming years.
O'Malley stumbled upon Grand Rapids native Donavan Brazier running around Lake Cadillac Sunday afternoon.
Brazier is a stellar middle-distance runner who set the American indoor record in the 800-meter run in a time of 1:44.41 at the Millrose Games in February in New York City. That broke the previous record of 1:45.00, set in 1992 by Johnny Gray.
Gray still holds the American outdoor 800 record at 1:42.60, set in 1985.
Brazier first caught the running world's attention when he put down a 1:43.55 at the 2016 NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships while a sophomore at Texas A&M. That broke Jim Ryun's NCAA record in the event that had stood for 50 years.
He won the 800 in a time of 1:45.62 at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships July 28 in Des Moines, Iowa. That's qualified him for the IAAF World Athletics Championships, to be held Sept. 28-Oct. 6 in Doha, Qatar.
Brazier turned pro shortly after that 2016 victory and is currently a member of the Nike Oregon Project. He's got one more race in the European Golden League before heading to Qatar later this fall.
O'Malley, who's putting in 60 miles a week in preparation for Grand Valley State, saw Brazier in front of Cadillac Junior High School on Sunday.
"I was getting into my run and I told my dad, holy crap, that's Donavan Brazier," O'Malley laughed. "I ran up to him and introduced myself. I recognized him right away.
"We asked each other what we were doing and we ended up running eight miles together. He loves it up here."
Brazier has family connections in the area.
For that eight or so miles, O'Malley got a chance to pick Brazier's brain and learn more about him.
"He honestly did a lot of the talking," O'Malley said. "He gave me the rundown of a Michigan kid turning pro (in track and field).
"He talked about the Nike Oregon Project and who he trains with. He said just to train smart and not so much fast. He said that's what they did with him at Texas A&M and it's one of the reasons he turned pro so quick. After the 2020 Olympics, he's going to focus more on school."
Brazier often trains at Grand Valley State during the winter months.
O'Malley heads to GVSU on Aug. 17 and is excited to get started with his collegiate running career. If nothing else, he'll have people to run with — and compete against.
"It's really exciting," he said. "I'm kind of sick of running alone.
"It gets old running by yourself after a while."
