MCBAIN — It wasn't all that pretty but McBain scored a 25-21, 22-25, 25-6, 25-11 win over Evart in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Tuesday.
"Overall, I thought we started off very sluggish and we were not moving well which resulted in multiple hitting and passing errors," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "As we slowly got into a groove, we started to play much better and were able to get some runs on Evart.
"I give them credit, they really played scrappy defense and were able to catch us off guard a few times early in the match."
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 17 kills, five aces and nine digs while Alyssa Bode had six kills and two blocks. Leah Neverth dished out 15 assists, two aces, five kills and eight digs.
McBain (11-12 overall) is at Roscommon on Thursday.
