McBain set for Calumet in D3 quarterfinals

McBAIN — The much-anticipated rematch between McBain and Calumet, two of the top-tier Division 3 volleyball programs in the state, will settle for the second year in a row which team advances to the Final Four at the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
The quarterfinal match is scheduled for Tuesday at Gaylord High School at 6 p.m.
McBain (44-6-2) staged a remarkable comeback a year ago in the quarterfinal match with Calumet at Grayling, down 2-1 in games and down 24-16 in the fourth before rallying to overtake the Copper Kings. This year the stakes are the same. Both teams have done well enough to this point to earn their berth in the quarterfinal match. Both are eager to beat the other and advance to Battle Creek.
And, as McBain coach Shawn Murphy noted, there’s no question Calumet will be psyched up to try and reverse last year’s painful defeat.
“This should be a great match,” Murphy said.
“They’re a lot like us. They have some real firepower, they run a fast offense similar to ours, they have a variety of hitters like us, they play very good defense and they have good serving. They’re definitely the real deal. We know we’ll have to play well to beat them again.”
McBain did face Calumet in a tournament at Cadillac during the season and the Ramblers did take it in three sets but it was a close match all the way with McBain finally winning narrowly 15-13 in the third set. Murphy foresees a similar kind of match in the quarterfinal.
“I expect the match to go four or five games on Tuesday and I think all the games will be decided by five or fewer points,” Murphy said.
Murphy noted that the Copper Kings “have four hitters in any rotation who can terminate a ball and they block well also.”
In scouting Calumet, Murphy was impressed particularly by outside Helen Beiring (No. 16), whom he described as a “dominant hitter” with the ability to hit quick balls and at hard angles.
“We’ll need to try and contain her and try to score as many points as we can while she’s in the back row,” he added.
Facing McBain hasn’t been a picnic for opponents during the playoffs. The tall, heavy-hitting Ramblers have swept to district and regional titles, including a 25-17, 25-14, 25-13 sweep of Oscoda in the regional finals on Thursday at Lake City. Calumet, meanwhile, was edging Elk Rapids in five sets to capture its regional title the same night.
The Ramblers are tough to play because their attacks are so relentless and difficult to contend with.
Senior outside hitter Gabby VerBerkmoes, who has more than 1,000 kills in her distinguished career, and senior middle hitter Linde VanderVlucht are both taller than 6 feet and are juxtaposed to be at the net in different rotations.
VanderVlucht is formidable as a blocker and she helped to fuel the improbable comeback last year against Calumet with two critical blocks in a row and a kill during the fourth set.
Sophomore outside hitter Gwyneth VerBerkmoes is also tall and rangy and has the benefit of having started last year as a freshman and earning all that hard-won experience. VerBerkmoes may deliver the highest heat of all the McBain attackers and she some serious sizzle to the service line as well.
“Gwen has really come into her own this year,” Murphy acknowledged.
“She’s developing into a complete player with her hitting, her defense, and her serving.”
Senior setter Analiese Fredin is an outstanding four-year starter who will depart as the program’s all-time assist leader, a total she keeps adding to match after match. Fredin, a lefty, is also a lethal jump server and records her shares of kills and blocks too. Outside hitters Karsyn Meyering and Morgan DeRuiter play somewhat in the shadow of the other four but, as Murphy pointed out, both have made important contributions and scored timely points or made long service runs throughout the season and during the playoffs.
If McBain wins, it will be the third time advancing to the Final Four with Murphy as coach. Last year, the Ramblers faced Monroe St. Mary Catholic in the semifinals at Battle Creek and lost in three sets, all by the narrowest of margins.
The winner between Calumet and McBain will face either Shelby or Kalamazoo Christian on Friday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Kellogg Arena.
