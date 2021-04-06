McBain set for D3 quarters, Iron Mountain

MCBAIN — Focus.
Determination.
Experience.
Committed to defense.
Stop me if you've heard this description before.
Year in and year out, it generally describes McBain's boys' basketball team.
This time around, that started in 2020 and has carried over into 2021.
The Ramblers put those things on the line once again when they meet Iron Mountain in an MHSAA Division 3 state quarterfinal contest today at Lake City High School. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
Both teams are unbeaten with McBain coming in at 16-0 while the Mountaineers are 17-0.
This year's group of talented seniors was set to do big things last year as juniors when the state tournament was canceled in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A year later, they're getting a chance to prove it on the court and that starts defensively for Koopman.
"I believe one of the reasons for our success this year comes from the defense this team plays," he said. "From day one, there has been a commitment in practice to defend and rebound about every day. That commitment actually started toward the end of last year when this team bought in and closed the 2020 season winning four straight games in a convincing manner."
There's also an air of determination with this McBain group, too.
The Ramblers didn't finish the regular season on the court as COVID hit the school and community, forcing McBain to cancel its last handful of games.
They were off about 13 days before resuming practice on Monday, March 22 and then played Roscommon in a district semifinal on March 25. The Ramblers have rattled off wins over the Bucks, Lake City, Glen Lake and Beaverton since the restart.
"Our success this year also comes from determination and perseverance," Koopman said. "I also believe that when we had to quarantine, it just made this team more determined and focused.
"Finishing as the No. 1 seed in our district helped out tremendously by allowing us to practice for three days before our first district semifinal game against Roscommon. I give this team a lot of credit for what they have accomplished so far in the tournament. Part of being successful in this tournament is experience. Another key is understanding the physical aspect, how crucial every possession can be and handling the pressure of one-and-done. I truly believe they have embraced all of the components this tournament is about and are just hungry to keep playing."
The interesting thing is McBain is facing a carbon copy of itself in Iron Mountain.
The Mountaineers return a ton of experience after losing controversially in the 2019 state championship game to Pewamo-Westphalia on a late traveling call.
Iron Mountain is headlined by 6-foot, 6-inch guard/forward Foster Wonders, who has signed with Southern Illinois University. Wonders is averaging 34.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and is Mr. Basketball Award finalist.
Koopman said Wonders does a good job, too, of getting his teammates involved so it's not just a one-man show.
Oscoda was up seven points on the Mountaineers in the regional title game Thursday but Iron Mountain took control down the stretch and won by 10.
"Iron Mountain looks a lot like us with their style of play," Koopman said. "They do have the ‘X factor’ in Foster Wonders. He's probably one of the best players I have ever coached against.
"He just plays steady, under control and gets all of his teammates involved. The real difficulty with guarding Foster is you can't guard him with one guy."
So it comes down to defense, rebounding and execution.
Sound familiar?
"I told my team we've earned the opportunity to be here by working hard every day in practice," Koopman said. "We don't have to beat them three or four times…just once.
"So for one night, give everything you have for 32 minutes and when the final horn sounds, take a look at the scoreboard and whatever what it says, be proud of your performance."
