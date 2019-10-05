MCBAIN — Their uphill battle is still just that.
The good news, though, is they're still in that battle.
McBain kept its playoff hopes alive with a gritty 30-25 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The Ramblers evened their record at 3-3 with the win while the Bucks slip to 3-3, as well. Both teams must win out to assure themselves of a post-season berth.
"It's still an uphill battle and we know that," McBain coach Pat Maloney said. "After the Lake City game, we've been in playoff mode.
"We know we've got another playoff game next week."
That said, Maloney isn't sure how his team stayed in that chase.
The Ramblers had the ball inside the 10-yard line twice in the first quarter but couldn't score. Instead, it was finding ways to make plays here and there.
"I don't know what to say…I've been trying to put my finger on this one," he laughed. "It was just a gritty game. They grinded enough when we needed to do that we made some big plays."
"Credit George (Brown) for making connections on the passes and his big touchdown run really gave us energy to finish the game."
On the flip side, Pine River coach Terry Martin and his team saw another one slip away.
"We went through stretches where we played really well but it wasn't good enough," he said. "(Gavin) Sieland hurt us in the secondary and the quarterback got out of the pocket a couple of times.
"The good news is we had a sophomore quarterback, Rogan Nelson, make some big plays down the stretch in important spots and a sophomore receiver, Isaac McKinley, make huge catches down the stretch."
McBain led 8-7 after the first quarter and 22-13 at halftime. It was 28-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Brown totaled 107 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and was 9 of 15 passing for 130 yards and two TDs. Gavin Sieland had 47 yards rushing and caught four passes for 51 yards and a TD. Daniel Rodenbaugh had 47 yards receiving and a TD, as well.
Defensively, Brown had six tackles while Owen Bontekoe had five tackles and a fumble recovery.
Nelson paced Pine River with 83 yards rushing and three TDs on 14 carries. He also was 4 of 11 passing for 103 yards. McKinley caught two passes for 74 yards.
Brian Fauble led the way defensively with 15 tackles while Creed Watson, Sasha Huffman and Zach Lemmon each had six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.