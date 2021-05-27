HARRISON — The McBain softball team wrapped up the regular season Wednesday with two road wins against Harrison, 17-4 and 15-2.
McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen said Caitlin Butzin got the win in the first game and was supported by Emma Boonstra's three doubles and seven RBIs. Alyssa Bode had a double, triple and three RBIs for the Ramblers, while Morgan Eisenga had two singles.
In the second game, Butzin again earned the win, which included four strikeouts. Mya Eisenga had a home run, a double and a single with five RBIs, while Boonstra again was hot at the plate with two doubles and a single with three RBIs. Kayda Cotter also had three singles for the Ramblers.
The two wins gave McBain a 22-8 regular season record but there is more softball to be played, according to Zuiderveen.
"(Wednesday) their bats were hot and I couldn't have asked for a better end to the season. We made some great plays to support our pitchers and all around we played some great ball," she said. "I'm looking forward to our predistricts game against Lake City next week."
