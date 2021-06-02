McBAIN — The first hurdle is successfully completed.
The McBain softball team defeated familiar foe Lake City by an 11-1 margin on Tuesday in a Division 3 pre-district clash on the Ramblers’ home field.
The Ramblers advanced to Saturday’s district tourney at Evart behind the effective pitching of sophomore Caitlin Butzin and senior McKenna Gilde, each of whom fired three innings, and the timely slugging of junior catcher Mya Eisenga, among others, who blasted an early three-run home run to left to give the home team a lead it would not relinquish.
“It was a good team effort,‘ said McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen. “This was the first hurdle we had to cross and we did it. We started out a little flat but give Lake City credit. Their girls came to play and kept the game competitive until the last inning.‘
The young Trojans of coach Nikki Read had lost twice in the regular season by double digits to Highland Conference foe McBain and even though Tuesday’s game was also a double-digit difference the Ramblers needed a four-run uprising in the bottom of the sixth to gain the mercy rule stoppage.
“We came to play today,‘ Read said. “I’m proud of the girls. We knew McBain was really tough and had good pitching but we came and battled. We made some good plays in the field to support Morgan’s pitching but we weren’t able to generate enough offense to keep the score closer.‘
It was Eisenga’s long ball, a high arching three-run shot to left, that gave McBain its early lead. Emma Boonstra and Alyssa Bode singled in front of Eisenga, who smoked her team-leading seventh home run this season.
“I was just looking for something to hit in that situation with runners on,‘ Eisenga explained. “It felt good when it left the bat and I thought it had a chance. It felt amazing to see it go over the fence and give us the lead.‘
Lake City rallied to trim the deficit to 3-1 in the top of the third, scoring what would be the Trojans’ only run of the contest when pitcher Morgan Rogers walked, swiped second, and then came around on a sharp single off the bat of sophomore left fielder Mya Miller.
Butzin, the Ramblers’ starting and winning pitcher, struck out the next batter and then coaxed a ground out to end the inning and end her three innings of work. Butzin allowed two hits, the single by Miller and a first-inning double off the bat of catcher Helen Brown, with one walk and struck out three.
McBain scored four times in the bottom of the third to take a 7-1 lead, fueled by an RBI double off the bat of senior first baseman Alyssa Bode and an RBI double struck by senior third baseman Emma Boonstra, and Lake City was not able to answer back again.
Rogers, Lake City’s pitcher, settled down nicely after the third, retiring 10 of the next 11 batters she faced with three strikeouts. She received some timely help from Miller in left and Kaylee Keenan in center, both of whom made nice running catches.
McBain finally put the game away in the bottom of the sixth, scoring four times to put the mercy rule into effect. The Ramblers didn’t hit the ball particularly hard but found holes and kept sending runners across the plate. Madison Whetstone, Morgan Eisenga, Kayda Cotter, Gilde and Boonstra all singled in the frame with Cotter, Gilde and Boonstra generating RBIs.
Cotter finished with three hits and an RBI while Boonstra and Bode each stroked two hits with two RBIs and Mya Eisenga knocked in four runs altogether, including a sacrifice fly in addition to her three-run clout.
Gilde was dominant in the final three innings, striking out eight of the 10 batters she faced. Tarrin Miller singled to right in the fifth for Lake City’s final hit of the contest.
“We knew we had to show up and play our game today,‘ Gilde said. “We didn’t take anything for granted. Now we have to do the same to get ready for Saturday against Evart. They’re a good team with good pitching; we split with them during the season and shared the Highland (Conference title) with them. We’re expecting a really good game.‘
Zuiderveen is too.
“Evart’s a solid team and so are we,‘ she said. “I have confidence in the girls that we’ll be ready to go out there on Saturday and play our best game.‘
Rangers drop two
KALKASKA — Manton dropped a pair of non-league contests to Kalkaska, 4-1 and 13-3.
Shelby Bundy took the loss in the opener, allowing three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three.
Autumn Sackett and Sam Powers had the only hits for the Rangers.
Aliyah Geary took the loss in the nightcap, allowing seven earned runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out one.
At the plate, Sackett had a hit; Aysia Taylor two hits and an RBI; Bundy a hit; Megan Moffit a hit; Geary a hit and an RBI; and Makayla Gowell a hit.
Manton faces host Benzie Central in a Division 3 district contest Saturday.
BASEBALL
Spartans oust Bucks
HART — Mason County Central ended Pine River's season, beating the Bucks 12-1 in a Division 3 pre-district contest at Hart.
The Spartans face Evart at 10 a.m. Saturday.
"We had a tough time in the field and playing against a team as good as MCC, you can't have errors and we had too many," Pine River assistant coach Devin Ruppert said. "We too many baserunning errors, too. We had to get runs in and we didn't do that."
Hunter Kanouse took the loss for Pine River, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out four.
Ben Lockhart, Kanouse, Connor Rouse, Dillon Blood and Jake Smith had a hit apiece for Pine River.
Ruppert commended the leadership of the team's four seniors, as well.
"We're proud of our four seniors coming back after a year of not playing at all," he said. "Leading a team is not an easy thing to do and a couple of them did it really, really well."
McBain ousted
MANTON — McBain saw its season come to an end in a 9-4 loss to Manistee in a Division 3 pre-district contest at Manton.
"First thing, I just want to thank all my seniors. They lost a year last year and had every right to not back come out this year. We relied on their leadership throughout the entire year and they have really set the tone for where we want this program to be in the future," McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. "I give all the credit in the world to Kendrick Smallegan. He absolutely loves baseball, so to see him not be able to play at all last year, and only be able to play in non-conference games, since he isn’t allowed to play in conference games, was heartbreaking. To see him get the ball for the district game was pretty special.
"I wish we could’ve made more plays behind him to help him out but when you play teams that good and are well-coached, you can’t afford to make mistakes if you want to win. All of our seniors really helped push the McBain baseball program in the right direction this year and for that, I am very thankful for them."
Smallegan pitched 3.2 innings and struck out two while Dereck Kamphouse pitched the final 2.1 innings, striking out three.
At the plate, Tyler Koetje had two hits, including a double; Daniel Rodenbaugh a hit; Trey Boven a hit and a run; Kamphouse a hit; Caleb Kamphouse two hits and an RBI; Smallegan two hits and two runs; Eli Baker a hit; and Dylan Schonert scored a run.
Panthers beat Rangers
FRANKFORT — Manton dropped a pair of non-league games to Frankfort, 9-0 and 5-3, on Tuesday.
"We struggled to hit the ball with any consistency in game one," Manton coach Josh Franklin said. "I thought we responded well in the second game and gave ourselves a chance to win it.
"Our kids never quit fighting."
James Little took the loss in the opener while Nathan Winters had two hits and Jakob Kuhn had one.
Kuhn took the loss in the nightcap, allowing five hits and four walks while striking out four.
Ben Paddock had three hits, including a triple, and an RBI while Winters had an RBI double; and Kuhn a hit and an RBI.
Manton hosts Benzie Central in a Division 3 district contest Saturday.
