ROSCOMMON — The McBain softball team earned two wins on the road Wednesday against Roscommon, 7-0 and 9-7.
McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen said in the first game Mckenna Gilde got the win while striking out 15. At the plate, Brecken Gilde had a double and an RBI while Mckenna Gilde had a single, a triple and an RBI. Emma Boonstra had a triple, a double and a single with two RBIs.
The second game, however, was more of a nailbiter.
Caitlin Gilde got the win in the second game. At the plate, Mya Eisenga had two doubles, a triple and three RBIs while Brecken Gilde had two singles, a double and an RBI. McKenna Gilde also had two singles and a triple while Morgan Eisenga had two singles and two RBIs.
Zuiderveen said both teams were battling hard offensively up until the end of the second game and both teams capitalized on different errors.
"It was back and forth until about the fifth inning," she said. "It took some perfect heads-up plays for us to win that game."
