MCBAIN — The McBain softball team swept Mesick in a pair of games Wednesday, 4-3 and 13-8.
McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen said McKenna Gilde got the win with 13 strikeouts. At the plate, Mya Eisenga, Caitlin Butzin and Morgan Eisenga all hit home runs, while Gilde had a double and RBI.
"We struggled to get our bats going at first, but some key base hits and home runs helped us secure that first game win along with a very efficient game on the mound by McKenna Gilde," Zuiderveen said. "It is tough throwing as much as these kids do especially when we have back-to-back games but they persevered, and as coaches, we could not be happier with our outcomes (Wednesday)."
Mesick coach Dave Feriend said Kelsey Quiggin took the loss for the Bulldogs and struck out four Ramblers' batters. She also went 2 for 4, while her sister Grace Quiggin had a two-run home run. Mattie Akom also was 2 for 4.
In the second game, Zuiderveen said Gilde again got the win.
Emma Boonstra was two singles with a double while Brecken Gilde had a single, double and three RBIs while Butzin had two singles, a double and an RBI.
"Mesick is a great team and a lot of fun to play against. Each and every girl on that field gave it their all (Wednesday)," Zuiderveen said. "We were down in the second game but as a team, we rallied together to fight back with top to bottom hits, and we won."
In the second game, Feriend said Grace Quiggin was the losing pitcher for Mesick. Grace Quiggin was 2 for 4 with a three-run home run while Emma Blach and Rylee Blach each added a hit.
