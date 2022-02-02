McBAIN — McBain trailed cross-town rival Northern Michigan Christian 22-20 at halftime but charged back in the second half to outscore the Comets 38-19 and earn a 58-41 decision in a key Highland Conference contest for both teams.
McBain (13-2, 11-1) maintained a first-place tie in the league standings with Lake City. The Comets (9-3, 8-3) needed a win to realistically stay in the hunt for the Highland title this season.
“Emma (Schierbeek) hit a huge buzzer-beater just before the half and that gave us a lot of juice,” said McBain coach Drew Bronkema. “We were still down a few points but we finished on a good note and we carried that energy into the third quarter. Give NMC credit. They played a tough man defense against us and we didn’t respond to it well in the first two quarters. In the third quarter, we increased our defensive intensity and that led to some transition points and opened things up for us.”
Bronkema credited junior wing Sydney Heuker with being the catalyst defensively in the third quarter.
“Sydney created a spark and then everybody jumped on board,” Bronkema said. “Then the shots started falling.”
Schierbeek finished with 23 points, including four treys. Point guard Mya Eisenga hit for 11 and junior guard Caitlin Butzin scored 10, including two timely 3’s in the second half.
“Mya and Caitlin also combined to score 11 free throws in the fourth quarter,” Bronkema noted.
The coach also commended senior forward Taylor Benthem, who did not leave the floor in the second half and “did the little things that don’t show up in the scorebook but make you a better team.”
Emily Gilde also came off the bench and provided steady minutes when junior post Kahli Heuker got into foul trouble.
Megan Bennett hit for a game-high 24 points to pace the Comets and Alaina Rozeveld tallied eight.
EVART — Pine River kept things close at Evart for the first 12 minutes but the host Wildcats pulled away to a 28-19 halftime lead and maintained their lead in the second half on the way to a 54-39 victory.
“Their guards are quick and they played a physical game and we didn’t match it,” said Pine River coach Paula Justin.
“We played really well against Lake City on Friday and had a great game defensively but we didn’t bring that same level of play to Evart. We need to learn to be more consistent.”
Hailey Wanstead hit for 18 to pace the Bucks and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds as well. Madi Sparks put 13 on the board with seven rebounds and five assists and Amanda Hill hit for seven points.
MANTON — The Manton girls inched closer to the .500 mark in Highland Conference play with a 56-35 victory over visiting Beal City.
The Rangers led 13-4, 22-11 and 49-22 at the quarters.
“It was a nice game for us all the way around,” said Manton coach J.P. Katona after his team improved.
“We had good energy from start to finish and contributions from a lot of different players.”
Lauren Wilder (17 points, 10 boards) and Megan Moffit (14-10) both secured a double-double and Wilder also recorded five assists and three steals.
Leah Helsel added 12 points.
