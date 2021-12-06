REED CITY — Rough start.
Much better finish.
McBain started slow but turned things around in the second quarter and cruised to a 48-31 win over Reed City in a non-conference girls’ basketball contest Saturday afternoon.
The Ramblers didn’t get their first bucket until midway through the first quarter and were down 11-5 after the first eight minutes of play but picked it up after that.
“Obviously, we didn’t get off to the start we wanted but we had a nice bounce back in the second and third quarters,” McBain coach Drew Bronkema said.
“There’s a lot of positive takeaways from this game compared to our first two games so we’re moving things in the right direction.”
McBain led 24-15 at halftime and then outscored the Coyotes 14-2 in the third quarter to take a commanding 38-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
Bronkema commended his bench play for a lot of that.
“With turning things around, Ella (Schroder), Analiese (Fredin) and Adyson (Nederhood) gave us a huge punch off the bench,” he said. “We wanted to get out in transition and I thought we did that, getting out in the open floor and sharing the ball.
“We needed to play defense, too, without fouling and we did a much better job of that.”
Fredin and Schierbeek paced McBain with nine points apiece while Schroder and Taylor Benthem each had eight.
Christian Malackanich paced Reed City with 10 points.
McBain (2-1 overall) hosts Beal City on Friday in a girls/boys doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. while Reed City (0-2) is at Evart on Tuesday.
GAYLORD — The little things certainly matter.
Cadillac missed out on some spares here and there and it added up on the Vikings in the season-opening Big North Conference bowling finals Saturday.
Traverse City Central took first with 2,982 points while the Vikings were second at 2,878 and Gaylord third at 2,784.
“In every competition we’ve ever had, we can always find pins we missed out on by missing easy spares,” Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. “This one was no different.”
The tournament featured two regular singles games followed by four baker games. Cadillac was in second place after the regular games, shooting sets of 779 and 793.
Connor Putman led the way with games and 225 and 181 for a 406 series title and finished as the tournament leader.
Dylan Vermilyea finished seventh with a 337 while Howard Inzano took 10th at 322.
The Vikings rolled a 206 in their first baker game to cut into Central’s lead but missed too many spares and shot a 139 in game two. Cadillac shot a 156 in game three and finished with a 211 to earn the No. 2 seed going into match play.
Cadillac beat Gaylord 335-319 in the first match before the Trojans beat the Vikings 276-260 in the finals.
“In the final two-game block, were unable to convert a single spare,” Moore said. “That was ultimately our undoing.”
Cadillac begins Great Northwest Conference play Dec. 11 at Lucky Jack’s in Traverse City.
