BEAL CITY — McBain might have just put itself in the driver's seat.
The Ramblers knocked off perennial Highland Conference softball power Beal City Tuesday night.
McBain won the opener 11-10 and the Aggies forfeited the second game.
"We played smart, aggressive softball today," McBain coach Chantal Zuiderveen said. "Sometimes it got us thrown out, other times it scored us a run. These girls are willing to push the other team and take chances. We are continuing to work hard and improve, each and every game.
"Beal is a good team offensively and defensively which made it an exciting win for us."
McKenna Gilde got the win in game one, striking out seven batters.
Morgan Eisenga led the way at the plate with four hits, including a double, and an RBI while Alyssa Bode had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Emma Boonstra had three hits, including a double and triple, and an RBI while Mya Eisenga added a three-run double.
McBain hosts Kingsley on Friday.
BASEBALL
Aggies sweep Ramblers
BEAL CITY — McBain dropped a pair of Highland Conference baseball games to Beal City, 11-1 and 19-1, on Tuesday.
Mason Heuker took the loss in the opener, allowing six earned runs while striking out two in 4.1 innings of work.
"I thought Mason mixed up his pitches pretty good tonight," McBain coach Shaun Muler said. "We didn’t help him out very much defensively and that’s the difference when you’re playing good teams.
It’s tough enough to compete with good teams but when you give them extra outs, it’s almost impossible to hang around."
Dan Rodenbaugh and Dereck Kamphouse pitched in game two.
Rodenbaugh and Tyler Koetje each had a hit while Dylan Schonert had a hit and scored a run.
McBain hosts Kingsley on Friday.
Manton drops two
MANTON — Manton dropped a pair of Highland games to Roscommon, 8-1 and 7-2.
"I thought we competed at times," Manton coach Josh Franklin said. "We just have to find consistency and eliminate some mental mistakes."
James Little took the loss in the opener. Carson Danford had a hit and scored a run while Colton Bigelow also had a hit. Waylon Purkiss drove in a run.
Purkiss took the loss in game two. Ben Paddock had two hits, including an RBI triple while Bigelow and Danford had a hit apiece.
Manton is at Pine River next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.