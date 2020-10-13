McBain sweeps D3/D4 titles at Saginaw Heritage

SAGINAW — McBain swept the Division 3/4 portion of the 33rd annual Heritage Invitational Saturday at White Pine Middle School in Saginaw.
The Ramblers were first on the boys' side with 28 points while Caro was second at 36 and Mayville third at 80.
"Our teams really came to race today," McBain coach Tasha O'Malley said. "They did a great job pack running and stepping outside their comfort zone. Our boys' team and girls' team really worked together for the win.
"We are looking forward to having them take this momentum into pre-regionals on October 19."
Connor Murphy took first in 16:51, Kyle Pylkas third in 17:32, Blake Whetstone sixth in 17:44, Kadin Eastway seventh in 17:45 and Claydon Ingleright 11th in 18:10.
McBain's girls totaled 28 points for first while Caro was second at 30 and Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary third at 90.
The Ramblers swept the top three spots at Maggie O'Malley took first in 19:46, Reese Ensing second in 21:28 and Baylie Eisenga third in 21:37. Amelia Schihl took 10th in 22:50 and Rowan Ensing was 13th in 23:12.
Manton runs at GTA
TRAVERSE CITY — Manton got a little wet, sloppy and muddy competing in the Grand Traverse Academy Muddy Relays.
The event uses two-person teams on a one-mile course where each runner goes twice.
On the boys' side, Noah Morrowand Nolan Moffit took first; Jonathon Traxler and Logan Patrick second; and Dominic Priest and Dillon Traxler fourth.
On the girls' side, Molly Harding and Chloe Colton were first; Emily Harding and Madison Morris third; and Hadley Saylor and Morgan Howell fifth.
