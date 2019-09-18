EVART — Call it a clean sweep.
McBain's boys and girls each took the top first in the first Highland Conference cross country jamboree Tuesday at Springhill Camps.
The Ramblers were first on the boys' side with 65 points while Roscommon was second at 70, Pine River third at 92, Manton fourth at 97, Lake City fifth at 102, NMC seventh at 167 and Evart eighth at 205.
For McBain, Connor Murphy took third in 18:16, Kadin Eastway seventh in 18:30, Blake Whetstone 16th in 19:48, Kyle Pylkas 17th in 19:54 and Joseph Petrimoulx 22nd in 20:18.
For Pine River, Jayce Methner took fourth in 18:23, Phil Rigling fifth in 18:24, Jordan Koetje 20th in 20:09, Landyn Cool 21st in 20:12 and Wyatt Underhill 44th in 22:05.
For Manton, Noah Morrow took first in 17:27, Jonathon Traxler 10th in 18:49, Logan Patrick 14th in 19:39, Jeremiah Tuck 34th in 21:00 and Cayden McGrew 38th in 21:32.
"The weather just can’t seem to make up its mind," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "It’s the swings in temperatures that are really tough for the runners to deal with but the kids ran hard today and gave it all they had.
"With the addition of Houghton Lake and Roscommon to the conference it’s made things a little tougher."
For Lake City, Shane Nutt took ninth in 18:35, AJ Comp 18th in 19:56, Victor Gehl 19th in 20:08, Austin Small 24th in 20:34 and Dustin Jackson 32nd in 20:52.
For NMC, Jonas Lanser took 11th in 18:59, Garrett Langton 30th in 20:48, Bobby Vennema 35th in 21:07, Landon Ochampaugh 40th in 21:43 and Jacob Booher 69th in 26:08.
For Evart, Kinkade Dubreuil took eighth in 18:31, Andrew Booher 52nd in 22:41, Korey Clark 65th in 24:41, Cory Vader 68th in 25:18 and Seth Goodwin 76th in 29:56.
McBain took first on the girls' side with 33 points while Roscommon was second at 47, Manton third at 65, Beal City fourth at 109, Pine River fifth at 123, Lake City sixth at 154 and Evart eighth at 168.
For the Ramblers, Maggie O'Malley took third in 21:17, Reese Ensing fourth in 21:25, Brianna Eisenga fifth in 21:45, Regan Hill eighth in 22:19 and Megan Taylor 13th in 22:55.
For the Rangers, Molly Harding took ninth in 22:30, Emily Harding 10th in 22:31, Paige Swiriduk 14th in 23:02, Chloe Colton 17th in 23:51 and Telsa McBride 27th in 25:03.
For the Bucks, Elizabeth Rigling took 18th in 23:55, Hailey Wanstead 19th in 24:07, Grace Beebe 22nd in 24:31, Kendra Montague 33rd in 26:25 and Jada Montgomery 36th in 26:41.
For the Trojans, Rylee Cohoon took 23rd in 24:34, Olivia Slocum 32nd in 26:14, Ashley Hutchinson 34th in 26:27, Anna-May Ponce 39th in 27:02 and Karlee Wilkerson 40th in 27:06.
For the Wildcats, Sophia Scott took 24th in 24:39, Laina Payne 29th in 25:22, Brianna Cass 30th in 25:22, Kyleigh Burhans 60th in 30:08 and Rilee Clark 61st in 30:10.
For NMC, Makayla Hall took 26th in 25:03 and Ally Krick 51st in 29:06.
