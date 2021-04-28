MCBAIN — That's a pretty good start.
McBain's girls opened defense of their Highland Conference track and field title by beating Roscommon 100-43 and Pine River 81-73 in a double-dual meet Tuesday.
McBain girls coach Susan Maloney credited her team's distance runners and field events to offset the Bucks' depth in the sprints.
"Our field events were a really big help and so were our distance girls," Maloney said. "The girls worked hard. They had to dig deep and battle tonight."
McBain went 1-2-3 in the 800-meter run with Kahli Heuker, Baylie Eisenga and Alexis Gilde while also going 1-2 in the 1600 with Maggie O'Malley and Eisenga. O'Malley recorded a PR with a second-place finish of 11:29.92 in the 3200.
Analiese Fredin took first in the 300 hurdles and second in the 100 hurdles, as well.
"Analiese had some amazing runs tonight and she's getting faster each time she does it," Maloney said. "Maggie had a great night, too."
Adyson Nederhood took first in the shot put and second in the discus while Kahl Heuker took first in the high jump at 4-feet, 10-inches while Emma Schierbeek was first in the long jump at 15-1.5.
The Ramblers also won the 3200 relay (10:35.52), 1600 relay (4:26.05) and 400 relay (56.0).
Pine River's Kendra Montague won the 100 dash and 200 dash while Sydney Edstrom won the 400. Lorean Yeomans won the discus and Iyana Schipp the pole vault.
On the boys' side, McBain handled Roscommon and beat Pine River 96-66.
"The field events were huge for us with a number of seconds and third to help our cause," McBain boys coach Pat Maloney said. "Pine River has some good runners this year.
"Our boys showed up and competed well."
Brock Maloney recorded four firsts as he won the 100, 200, 400 and ran a leg of the 400 relay while Grayson VerBerkmoes won the 800and was on the 400 relay. Wyat Soule won the 300 hurdles while Mack Bontekoe won the shot put and discus. Jesse Sikkema won the pole vault at 11-1, Kaiden McGillis the high jump at 6-0 and Blake Whetstone the long jump at 18-2.25.
The Ramblers also won the 1600 relay.
Pine River's Logan Churchill won the 1600 and 3200 while Kyle Root won the 110 hurdles. The Bucks also took first in the 400 relay, 800 relay and 3200 relay.
Manton girls win 2
MANTON — Manton picked up a pair of Highland wins, beating Lake City 88.5-74.5 and Northern Michigan Christian in a double-dual meet.
"We lost two seniors to COVID-19 contact tracing to today and we were seeded to lose by one point," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "The kids decided they wanted to try and win and we ended up finding some new hurdlers."
Harding commended the efforts of Alyssa Baker, Jessie Cochrane, Navaeh Watkins and Kailey Fredette in the hurdles. Grace Wahr won the 100 hurdles in 17.7 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 54.17 seconds.
Molly Harding scored four firsts in winning the 800 in 2:37 and the 1600 in 6:19. She also ran legs of the winning 3200 relay (11:26.61) and 1600 relay (4:37.17) with Madison Morris, Leah Helsel and Madison Morris. That group shaved 20 seconds off its top time to edge Lake City.
For Lake City, Jordan Fox won the 400 dash; Abby Crawford the shot put at discus; Kaylee Heenan the high jump and pole vault; and Emily Urie the long jump. The Trojans also won the 400 relay and 800 relay.
On the boys' side, Manton beat Lake City 93-70, as well.
For the Rangers, Noah Morrow won the 1600 and 3200 while Troy Bigelow won both hurdles races. Elijah Cunningham won the 400 dash and Johnathen Traxler the 800. Manton won the 1600 relay and 3200 relay, as well.
For Lake City, Dayne Blair won the 100 dash in 11.42 seconds and the 200 dash in 24.70 seconds while Justin Rosekrans won the shot put at 35-6.75 and the discus at 114-7. Blair won the pole vault at 11-9 and Tyler Brown the long jump.
"Our throwers really put in a strong performance and Dayne had a strong night, too," Lake City boys coach Nathan Nederhood said.
NMC's Nathan Eisenga won the high jump and the Comets won the 400 relay.
