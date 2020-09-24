MCBAIN — McBain picked up a pair of wins in a Highland Conference cross country double-dual Tuesday on its home course.
On the boys’ side, the Ramblers took five of the first six spots to secure the victory.
Connor Murphy took first for the Ramblers in 18:04 while Kadin Eastway was second at 18:20, Kyle Pylkas fourth at 18:39, Blake Whetstone fifth at 18:44, and Brock Maloney sixth at 19:22.
“Our teams continue to improve,‘ McBain coach Tasha O’Malley said. “The work ethic this year has been extraordinary.‘
Kinkade Dubreuil paced Evart by taking third in 18:27 while Jonas Lanser paced NMC with an eighth-place finish at 19:34.
McBain swept the top five spots on the girls’ side to beat both the Wildcats and Comets.
Maggie O’Malley took first in 20:24, Reese Ensing second in 21:24, Baylie Eisenga third in 23:11, Rowan Ensing fourth in 23:41, and Amelia Schihl fifth in fifth in 23:51.
NMC’s Makayla Hall took sixth in 24:18.
