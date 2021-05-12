MCBAIN — The top spots are in sight.
McBain's boys and girls swept a Highland Conference double-dual track and field meet Tuesday against Manton and Houghton Lake to remain unbeaten in the regular-season portion of the schedule.
On the boys' side, McBain beat Manton 110-50 and beat Houghton Lake 120-32. The Rangers also beat the Bobcats 84-52.
McBain junior Brock Maloney scored wins in the 200-meter dash in 25.12 seconds and the 400 dash in 54.95 seconds while Kyle Pylkas won the 800 (2:08.33); Kadin Eastway the 3200 (11:34.37); Wyat Soule the 110 hurdles (19.12) and 300 hurdles (48.46); Mack Bontekoe the shot put (38-4.75) and discus (99-1.5); and Kaiden McGillis the high jump (6-4) and long jump (18-5).
The Ramblers also won the 800 relay (1:49.37), 1600 relay (3:46.04) and 3200 relay (10:14.34).
Manton's Noah Morrow won the 1600 in 4:44.61 and Elijah Cunningham the pole vault at 10-0.
On the girls' side, the Ramblers beat the Rangers 99-62 and beat Houghton Lake 132-7. Manton beat Houghton Lake 131-3.
Maggie O'Malley won the 1600 in 5:26.98 and the 3200 in 11:29.63 while Analeise Fredin won the 300 hurdles in 53.55 seconds. Klaire Pollington won the shot put at 29-5 and the discus at 77-8 while Gabi VerBerkmoes won the high jump at 4-6 and Emma Schierbeek the long jump at 14-6.
The Ramblers also won all four relays.
Manton's Madison Morris swept the sprints, winning the 100 in 14.03 seconds, the 20 in 28.86 seconds and the 400 in 1:06.50. Molly Harding won the 800 in 2:37.01 while Grace Wahr won the 100 hurdles in 18.29 seconds. Phoebe McBride also won the pole vault at 7-9.
"Tonight we found our limit," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "McBain just has too many bodies and we couldn’t touch them. So we made the best of what we had and moved some kids around into new events. Distance kids did some sprints and a couple sprinters did some distance.
"Special recognition to senior Phoebe McBride, who earned a career best with a jump of a 7-9 in pole vault and freshman Madison Morris with three first-place finishes in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes."
McBain is at the Gaylord Invitational on Friday while Manton hosts its invitational on Saturday.
