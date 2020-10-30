McBain sweeps Highland finale

MCBAIN — McBain wrapped up Highland Conference volleyball play by sweeping Pine River and Lake City on Thursday.
The Ramblers beat the Bucks 25-20, 25-13 and beat the Trojans 20-25, 25-16, 15-9 on their Dig Pink night.
"This was a super fun atmosphere to play in," McBain coach Shawn Muprhy said. "We were able to have a crowd and the student section showed their spirit in our Dig Pink Night. It's always a great night after a long October of fundraising along with playing. We were able to raise over $7,000 for our staff member, Mrs. Kitson, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Winning the matches tonight was just icing on the cake.
"There were times our serve-receive struggled a bit, but we were able to squeeze out a side out just at the right moments to secure the win. I feel that our offense is clicking much better and our roles on the court are becoming more defined. When we have all the gears turning, the team plays very well — sometimes we just forget the grease and things stick a bit, but we are hopefully in a good position right now going into districts next week."
Linde VanderVlucht paced McBain with 11 kills, five blocks and four digs while Jersey Scott had 11 kills, seven digs and six aces on 14 of 15 serving. Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had 11 kills, four blocks, nine digs and an assist while Emma Schierbeek had 12 kills, nine aces and seven digs.
Lake City also beat Pine River 25-23, 26-24.
"Our girls came out slow with Pine River and just couldn't get a big run and then we put things together and played a strong McBain team a lot better," Lake City Bridgid Ardis said. "We are now focusing on cleaning up some things to begin district play."
Chloe Bisballe paced the Trojans with 14 kills, 16 digs, two blocks and three aces while Olivia Bellows had 11 kills, 15 digs and a block. Emma Baron dished out 31 assists, five kills, seven digs, two blocks and an ace while MacKenzie Bisballe added six kills, a dig and four bloks.
Grace Richards had six kills; Nicole Adams three kills, seven digs and an ace; Haylee Parniske three kills; and Kaylee Keenan three digs and an ace.
Pine River moved some things around Thursday as it readies for districts.
"We had to make some adjustments tonight and it just took us too long to find a rhythm," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We ended better than we began but definitely need to play at a higher level next week in districts. We have a quad on Saturday and then district semis next week.
"We did serve very aggressively which is always part of our game plan. Now we just need to complete the other parts of our plan."
McBain (18-6 overall, 13-3 Highland) faces Manton in a Division 3 district contest Wednesday at Lake City. The Trojans host Evart on Monday while Pine River faces the winner of that match on Wednesday.
Mesick falls to Lakers
MAPLE CITY — Mesick dropped a 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18 decision to Glen Lake in a non-league match.
"We played with aggressiveness tonight and we won quite a few points by swinging hard on our hits," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "Glen Lake was able to find holes in our coverage."
Lexy Abraham had 14 assists and four kills; Kelsey Quiggin eight blocks, 13 kills and 14 digs; Trinity Harris two aces, five kills and six digs; Grace Quiggin five aces and nine kills; Maggie Shermak 10 digs; Kaylee O'Neill 24 digs; and Shannyn Spencer three blocks and a kill.
Mesick faces Northern Michigan Christian in a Division 4 district contest Wednesday at Buckley.
