HOUGHTON LAKE — Deja vu all over again.
McBain's boys and girls swept the second Highland Conference cross country jamboree held Wednesday at Houghton Lake High School.
The boys' race came down the slimmest of margins as the Ramblers were first with 61 points and Roscommon second at 63. Manton was third at 78, Beal City fourth at 89, Lake City fifth at 107, Pine River sixth at 110, Evart seventh at 199 and McBain NMC eighth at 208.
"Our boys also really stepped it up tonight in the muddy, slippery conditions," McBain coach Trevor Holmes said. "We knew it would be close.
"We are extremely pleased with how they are beginning to pack run."
Connor Murphy took second in 17:04, Kadin Eastway 10th in 18:09, Kyle Pylkas 14th in 18:29, Blake Whetstone 17th in 18:57 and Grayson VerBerkoes 18th at 18:59.
For Manton, Noah Morrow took first in 16:54, Jonathon Traxler sith in 17:49, Logan Patrick 16th in 18:41, Cayden McGrew 26th in 19:46 and Jesse Geary 29th in 9:56.
For Lake City, Shane Nutt took ninth in 18:03, Victor Gehl 13th in 18:28, Austin Small 27th in 19:46, AJ Comp 28th in 19:47 and Dustin Jackson 30th in 19:58.
For Pine River, Philip Rigling took seventh in 17:50, Jayce Methner eighth in 17:57, Landyn Cool 23rd in 19:23, Jordan Koetje 31st in 20:00 and Wyatt Underhill 41st in 20:23.
For Evart, Kinkade Dubreuil took fourth in 17:23, Andrew Booher 53rd in 21:37, Cory Vader 59th in 22:26, Korey Clark 67th in 23:46 and Seth Goodwin 74th in 25:03.
For NMC, Garrett Langton took 32nd in 20:00, Bobby Vennema 33rd in 20:03, Landon Ochampaugh 42nd in 20:24, Jacob Booher 68th in 23:51 and Josh Byard 70th in 24:14.
McBain won the girls' race with 20 points while Manton was second at 48, Roscommon third at 99, Pine River fourth at 103, Evart fifth at 122 and Lake City sixth at 137.
For the Ramblers, Maggie O'Malley took first in 19:46, Brianna Eisenga third in 19:58, Reese Ensing fifth in 20:39, Regan Hill sixth in 20:54 and McKenna Gilde 10th in 22:05.
"Our girls continue to improve each meet," McBain coach Tasha O'Malley said. "We had seven ladies run personal bests."
For the Rangers, Paige Swiriduk took seventh in 21:11, Molly Harding eighth in 21:12, Phoebe McBride 11th in 22:09, Emily Harding 13th in 22:18 and Telsa McBride 17th in 22:33.
For the Bucks, Hailey Wanstead took 15th in 22:31, Elizabeth Rigling 16th in 22:32, Grace Beebe 28th in 23:46, Payton Fulmerhouser 32nd in 24:27 and Jada Montgomery 35th in 24:30.
For the Wildcats, Laina Payne took 12th in 22:13, Brianna Cass 18th in 22:33, Sophia Scott 21st in 22:53, Rose Clark 51st in 26:45 and Emma Hubbard 54th in 27:03.
For the Trojans, Rylee Cohoon took 27th in 23:27, Ashley Hutchinson 30th in 24:05, Olivia Slocum 39th in 24:59, Emma Nickerson 40th in 25:08 and Karlee Wilkerson 42nd in 25:32.
For the Comets, Makayla Hall took 24th in 23:11 and Ally Krick 53rd in 27:02.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.